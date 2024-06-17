Man Utd star is ‘ready to quit’ Old Trafford but one destination has already been ruled out

A Manchester United star is reportedly ready to quit the club this summer, but he’s already ruled out the possibility of moving to the Saudi Pro League.

With INEOS keen to overhaul the Man Utd squad over the coming transfer windows, a number of senior players will likely be shown the door this summer.

The club have already offloaded the likes of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane with both players set to leave at the end of the month upon their contracts expiring.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks increasingly likely to leave this summer with the full-back currently attracting interest from the likes of Roma and Galatasaray.

Denmark international Christian Eriksen is another Man Utd player who has been linked with an exit in recent weeks and the 32-year-old now seems to have made up his mind.

According to Football Insider, Eriksen has already told his friends that he is ‘ready to quit’ the club this summer.

The experienced playmaker only has one more year to run on his contract at Old Trafford and the club aren’t likely to demand a huge fee in order to sanction his sale.

Eriksen has already received interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, although the Danish star doesn’t have any plans to leave Europe any time soon.

Eriksen rules out Saudi move

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window once again. Last year they managed to lure the likes of Neymar, Riyad Mahrez and Karim Benzema to the league and they plan to invest more funds this summer.

While Eriksen could land himself a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia, the midfielder doesn’t seem interested in leaving Europe at this point of his career.

“I have never received an offer [from Saudi Arabia], and I have made sure that I have never been approached,” Eriksen reporters before Euro 2024.

“If my agent has said something, I’ve always said that I don’t even want to know what it is because it’s not something that interests me.

“I can understand that it can be difficult to say no, and we have also talked about that before – also for the club. I understand that it can be really difficult to say no if you see how much money is involved, but I just try to avoid it completely so that I don’t get to know how much it could be. I’m not going there.”

Given Eriksen only started in 12 Premier League matches last season, it makes sense that he is ready to move on this summer.

Man Utd have been exploring midfield options of late, with PSG star Xavi Simons the latest player linked with Erik ten Hag’s side.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Simons representatives have been in contact with Man Utd, although a loan move seems more feasible than a permanent at this stage.

