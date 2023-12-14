Man Utd star ‘knows’ it’s game over and is ‘actively seeking’ new club in 2024 with most likely transfer named

Anthony Martial is already planning on life after Manchester United with a report claiming the forward is actively looking for a new club to sign for in 2024 and that his goose is cooked under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman is now in his ninth season with the Red Devils having signed in an initial £44.2m deal back in summer 2015 with the move ultimately topping £57.6m once add-ons were factored in. However, Martial has proven a hugely-divisive figure at Manchester United, having failed to deliver on a consistent basis his very obvious talent.

Despite that, Martial has still had his supporters and he’s survived the regimes of several managers at Old Trafford, who have all tried – and largely failed – to get a tune out of the player.

As it stands, Martial has scored a total of 90 goals from 317 appearances; figures that would surely have been higher had Martial applied himself better and had better fortune with injuries.

Indeed, his presence around Old Trafford still – and the fact that United were still having to call on his services after all this time – was recently branded as a failure by the club and a tell-tale sign that the Glazers’ regime has failed supporters.

In fact, so incensed was Roy Keane at Martial’s ongoing failure to deliver the goods, that the no-nonsense Irishman has suggested the player may have to ‘go down the leagues’ to rebuild his career.

Nonetheless, it seems the end is finally nigh for Martial at Old Trafford with his deal due to expire at the end of the season.

To that end, we exclusively revealed last month that he could even be allowed to leave in January, with a plethora of big-name European suitors exploring a potential deal.

Martial tipped for Serie A giants as Man Utd exit nears

United do have the option to extend Martial’s deal by a further year should they so wish. Indeed, that tactic could be used to both protect his value and at least buy them some time to ensure a solid replacement is brought in.

With regards the latter, we revealed on Wednesday that United are still having to use Martial, with the Frenchman recently starting the defeats to Newcastle and Bournemouth, due to ongoing fitness concerns around summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

And with Ten Hag having to carefully manage the 20-year-old’s workload amid an ongoing back issue, United are extremely wary of risking a lengthy lay-off for the young Dane. As a result, Martial has perhaps played more often than he otherwise may have expected.

Now a report claims that the 30-times capped France forward has accepted his fate and now ‘knows’ it’s soon going to be game over for him at Old Trafford.

And it’s suggested that, as a result, the player has instructed his agent to actively find him another club in 2024 with his nine-season spell with the Red Devils set to come an end sooner rather than later.

As far as possible options go, reports in Italy believe a move to Serie A now looks most likely, with Inter Milan sporting director, Piero Ausilio, making the capture of the forward one of his major objectives for 2024.

With a possible free transfer on the cards, the possibility of Martial moving to the San Siro is ‘not ruled out’, although the player will need to take a serious drop in wages if the move is to go through.

Martial currently earns £250,000 a week at Old Trafford would need to take a minimum 50% drop in wages if the Nerazzurri are to finalise his signing.

The report concludes that Martial’s future will ‘become clearer’ in the next few weeks, with Martial now very much evaluating where he wants to play in 2024 and beyond.

