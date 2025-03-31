Christian Eriksen could return to one of his former clubs upon leaving Manchester United in the summer, with a much-anticipated exodus beginning to take shape.

Eriksen, 33, is nearing the end of his Man Utd career. The classy midfielder was a free agent pick-up in 2022 and after starting brightly, has largely faded into obscurity over the last two seasons.

The Dane’s deal is up in the summer and among the sources to confirm an extension WON’T be offered is transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

As such, Eriksen is free to find a new club and a return to former club Ajax could await.

Eriksen spent a few years in Ajax’s youth academy before starring for their first-team between 2009-13. It was on the back of his excellent displays in Amsterdam that Eriksen earned a move to the Premier League by way of Tottenham.

But after spells with Inter Milan, Brentford and now Man Utd, Eriksen has confirmed interest back at Ajax.

In an interview with ESPN, Ajax director, Marijn Beuker, said: “He is one of the players who has performed fantastically with us in the past that we are thinking about. There are more in the media.”

The other former Ajax stars Beuker was referencing, according to ESPN, are Daley Blind and Dusan Tadic.

“Such players are always an option,” continued Beuker. “To look at it. It has to fit in the phase we are in. In the salary house. You also don’t want to block youth players who are coming up. It is clear that we are open to thinking about it. Only it has to fit in the overall picture for the future.”

Who else is leaving Man Utd?

A major Man Utd clear-out is on the agenda at season’s end and Eriksen won’t be the only star to leave on a free.

Defenders Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are also out of contract and not expected to receive offers to re-sign.

Casemiro has the green light to leave for the third successive window. Finding a buyer for the rapidly declining Brazilian hasn’t proven easy so far and his hefty £350,000-a-week wages present an obvious stumbling block.

Loan trio Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford can all depart.

Antony is doing his chances of securing a permanent move a world of good by thriving at Real Betis.

Rashford scored his first and second goals for Aston Villa in their FA Cup quarter-final victory over Preston North End on Sunday. His deal contains an option to buy worth £40m.

Sancho’s loan at Chelsea contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a fee in the £22m-£25m range. The deal is triggered if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League, though there is a get-out clause.

Chelsea can make a payment of £5m to Man Utd in order to avoid signing Sancho outright – even if they finish 14th or higher which looks a certainty.

Rasmus Hojlund is another heavily linked with leaving, especially if United sign a potent new striker. Hojlund’s stock remains high in Italy, with Napoli showing the strongest interest thus far.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd identify 6ft 7in striker giant with low-cost fee tempting Ratcliffe

🔴⚫️ Amorim stance on Bruno Fernandes exit revealed as Real Madrid prep HUGE bid to tempt Man Utd

🔴⚫️ Man Utd have ace card in pursuit of lethal £67m striker compared to Kylian Mbappe