Diogo Dalot is fully confident that Manchester United are capable of winning the Premier League under new head coach Ruben Amorim, despite their ongoing struggles since the Portuguese coach replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils currently sit 13th in the Premier League table and Amorim has won only nine of his 20 games in charge of the club in all competitions, with eight defeats in that time.

Asked by the Local Supporters’ Club what the team could realistically achieve in the next couple of years though, and Dalot is certain that Man Utd can compete seriously for the biggest trophies on offer.

“If you want me to be completely honest, with this manager, I think we can win a Premier League,” offered Dalot. “I think realistically we can win. But then it becomes the most difficult thing to hear as a fan: that it will take time.

“I understand. I’m a player but, at the same time, I know what you feel. I know that this club is thirsty to win and everybody wants to win. We’re not talking about cups – I know that is important, to win trophies – but what brought this club to what it is is big trophies.

“I think we can win a Premier League with this manager, but at the same time, we need to create an environment where he has everything set for what he wants from the players. We need to also adapt to the system. It will take some time.

“Obviously we cannot think too much ahead, but I’m really convinced that the way he conducts himself, the way that he communicates with players, the idea that he has… we can do it.

“Now it becomes the most difficult part, but being really honest and positive about it, I think we can win big trophies with this manager.”

READ MORE ➡️ Man Utd learn asking price for outstanding Serie A midfield dynamo also on Man City’s radar

READ MORE ➡️ Man Utd ‘agree’ immediate Casemiro exit after buying club see Arsenal approach fail

Dalot insists signs are good under Amorim

Dalot was keen to acknowledge that the first few months under Amorim at Old Trafford have been challenging, but he insists that there have been several signs of promise amongst the clear inconsistency.

“I see things a little bit differently,” Diogo explained. “Obviously I share every day, every moment with my team-mates, with the people around the club, with the new staff as well, and you can see that there’s one way to go.

“Sometimes when you are going that way, you have a lot of things that you need to change, and there’s a lot of change going on at the club, and it’s always difficult at this point where you want to change things but, at the same time, you need to win games.

“The last couple of months we have been trying to train during games, so it’s been a really tough process.

“I don’t like to sound as if it’s always excuses, but it’s the reality, and sometimes we need to face it. But at the same time, we have been fighting and trying to get things better. But we also know that we have a lot of responsibility and we need to do much better than we have been doing in the last couple of games. Because there’s some moments that we’ve shown we can be a good team; that we can do what the manager wants us to do. We’re just trying to find that consistency.”

IN FOCUS – How long will Ruben Amorim last as Man Utd manager?