AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim wants to reunite with Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui, according to reports, with Manchester United having decided on the duo’s potential exits.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United have been active in the transfer market in recent months because they need to build a squad capable of competing in several competitions ahead of their Champions League return.

The Red Devils have brought in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow, and they have reportedly held ‘positive talks’ over signing a third new midfielder.

The Red Devils are also working on exits to raise funds for further business, with club chiefs hoping to sell Marcus Rashford and others to increase their budget, and they have replacements in mind to succeed the English forward.

And some of their players are reportedly attracting interest from AC Milan following the appointment of Amorim, who exited Man Utd at the start of this year.

This includes Diallo, who was one of Amorim’s better performers before his sacking but declined during the run-in as he struggled under Michael Carrick.

Caught Offside are reporting that AC Milan have made Diallo a ‘prime target’, but it is noted that they will struggle to table an offer that could tempt Man Utd into a sale. Also, the winger is a ‘valuable part’ of Carrick’s project at Old Trafford and they would prefer to keep him.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Ruben Amorim faces the same fate with Noussair Mazraoui

A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims AC Milan have Mazraoui on their shortlist as a replacement for Pervis Estupinan, who looks set to join Aston Villa as a replacement for PSG-bound Lucas Digne.

However, Man Utd ‘need to be convinced’ because they currently ‘do not appear to be particularly keen on selling Mazraoui’.

Regarding Rashford, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are the latest club linked with the winger, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth on this possible transfer.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “There have been many reports saying Fenerbahce have made a bid and negotiations are underway,” Romano said.

“But my understanding is that there is nothing between Marcus Rashford and Fenerbahce.

“There are no negotiations and no conversations because, with all due respect to Fenerbahce, Rashford is not considering a move to Turkey at this stage of his career.

“Right now he is focused on the World Cup. After that he will return to Manchester United and start pre-season.

“Michael Carrick is looking forward to working with Marcus Rashford. He wants to see him in training, see his attitude and then decide whether he should stay or leave later in the summer.

“So that’s the situation. He will do pre-season with Manchester United and then everyone will assess what happens next.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.