Christian Eriksen has addressed the uncertainty over his Manchester United future, with the midfielder set to become a free agent next summer.

The 32-year-old is well into the last year of his three-year contract at Man Utd, and it seems a new deal is unlikely to be in the offing.

This is despite Eriksen, arguably, putting together his best run of form since moving to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022.

The Denmark international faces an uphill battle to secure a contract extension at Erik ten Hag’s side, particularly as minority owners INEOS – which is fronted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe – want to move him on and are looking at a younger age profile in terms of the squad.

Ahead of United’s trip to Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday, Eriksen himself was asked about his future. The former Tottenham man admitted that that is somewhat out of his hands.

He told reporters: “It’s not really up to me when my contract runs out, it’s up to the club. I am enjoying it here. When the summer comes if the offer is there I will definitely take it seriously.”

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag sack: Thomas Frank stance on Man Utd job revealed as Brentford boss eyes new challenge

Man Utd’s stance on Eriksen

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that United are keen to move on Eriksen next summer, and have identified some potential replacements for the ex-Ajax ace.

One of those is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, but the Red Devils may face competition from bitter rivals Manchester City for the 20-year-old.

Eriksen, who joined United on a free transfer nearly two-and-a-half-years ago after a short stint at Brentford, has been an important squad member at the club – without consistently tying down a regular starting spot.

Of his 81 appearances in all competitions, 58 of those have been in the starting XI; with Eriksen sometimes starting behind the likes of Casemiro, former player Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo and captain Bruno Fernandes.

With McTominay leaving for Napoli this summer, and United trying to shift fellow midfielder Casemiro, it seems the same fate could befall Eriksen – who was linked with a move to Ajax and Real Betis in August – in the summer of 2025.

Even though he has scored three goals and created as many assists in nine appearances this season, and is enjoying something of a purple patch, that may not be enough to save him at United.

Rashford heading for the exit?

Reports suggest Marcus Rashford may push for a January transfer window exit, less than 18 months after signing a fresh contract with United that runs until 2028.

The England international had a poor season by his standards in 2023/24 and although he was linked with a Paris Saint-Germain move, the Red Devils kept onto their academy product.

PSG are still keeping tabs on the 26-year-old and this development may give them extra optimism in that transfer pursuit.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly upping their interest in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

The Canada international is out of contract at the Bundesliga side next summer, with Real Madrid long-term admirers of the 23-year-old. But United are firmly in the race to sign the coveted left-back.

Finally, £86m (€103m, $111m) flop Antony could be heading for a January loan move. The winger has scored just 12 goals and created a paltry five assists in 86 games and now United are prepared to let him leave on loan at the start of 2025.

Eriksen’s United spell