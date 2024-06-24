A big-money signing whose importance to Manchester United has crumbled under Erik ten Hag has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray, though the projected transfer fee they’re going to pay will leave Ten Hag with his head in his hands, according to reports.

Questionable decisions in the transfer market are a big contributor to Man Utd’s stagnation in the post-Ferguson era.

Big fees have been splashed out for signings of stars who simply put, haven’t delivered the goods at Old Trafford.

One player who began brightly at Man Utd but has since faded is right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace man is an elite defender in one-v-one situations, though remains limited on the ball and lacks offensive output.

The end result has seen Diogo Dalot supersede Wan-Bissaka as Ten Hag’s first choice right-back.

Wan-Bissaka did make 22 Premier League appearances last season, though they only arose due to the injury crisis at left-back. Indeed, Wan-Bissaka either covered at left-back himself or at right-back when Dalot shifted over to the left side.

Man Utd are embarking on a sweeping squad clear-out and Wan-Bissaka is among those they’ll consider offers for.

Adding to United’s need to cash in this summer is the fact they triggered their one-year option in Wan-Bissaka’s contract at the start of 2024.

As such, he’s primed to enter the final 12 months of his deal and the club no longer have the safety net of a one-year option.

The answer to Man Utd’s dilemma appears to be Turkish giant Galatasaray.

Wan-Bissaka agrees personal terms with Galatasaray – report

The reigning Super Lig champions have installed Wan-Bissaka as their No 1 transfer target at right-back.

beIN Sports Turkey recently stated Wan-Bissaka was fully prepared to say yes to the offer of a four-year contract.

A fresh update out of Turkey now claims a total agreement on personal terms has been struck.

Wan-Bissaka will reportedly earn in the region of €3.5m per year in Turkey. That roughly equates a weekly wage of £55,000-a-week.

Wan-Bissaka has reportedly ‘shook hands’ with Galatasaray and with that aspect of the deal sealed, attention has now shifted to agreeing a transfer fee.

Cut-price sale won’t impress Ten Hag

Prior reports claimed Galatasaray hope to pay no more than €20m for Wan-Bissaka. The latest from Turkey paints an even bleaker picture for Man Utd’s money men.

It’s stated Galatasaray now hope to pay a tiny fee in the €7m-€10m range. That equates to a measly £5.9m-£8.5m.

What makes those figures all the more troubling is the fact Man Utd’s budget for the current window is understood to be a modest £50m.

The proceeds from the sales of players such as Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Wan-Bissaka will help bolster Ten Hag’s transfer kitty.

But if United were to receive such a small sum for Wan-Bissaka, Ten Hag’s spending power would barely be improved.

Logic dictates Man Utd will push for the best deal they can and attempt to cajole Galatasaray into paying a more reasonable sum.

But given the player’s contract status, Man Utd are not in a strong bargaining position.