Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is ready to leave Old Trafford if he doesn’t get regular football under Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports, amid interest from Aston Villa.

After confirmation of Pochettino’s appointment as the new head coach at Man Utd, much of the speculation has focused on players who could potentially be brought in to give the Argentinian a chance of turning things around at Old Trafford.

However, incomings usually mean exits too, and several players could now leave the Red Devils as part of a revamp of the Man Utd squad over the next couple of transfer windows.

Lisandro Martinez is one player who has already been linked with a potential move away from Old Trafford after calling out the Man Utd board for a lack of ambition in the summer transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Matthijs de Ligt have been other players linked to the exit ramp after former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino arrived at the Premier League giants.

There was speculation earlier this week that Amad could also leave with Turkish side Besiktas reportedly weighing up a January transfer for the Ivorian winger, who signed for Man Utd in January 2021 in a deal worth £37m, including add-ons.

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And now Africa Foot have revealed that Diallo ‘is seriously considering leaving the Red Devils, with several clubs showing interest in him’ ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old’s situation at Man Utd is said to be ‘one of the most closely watched’ with Amad keeping an eye on whether he is part of Pochettino’s plans as a regular starter.

The report adds: ‘According to information gathered by Africafoot , Amad Diallo is now considering leaving Manchester United. Aston Villa and Besiktas are among the clubs interested in him, while other clubs are also monitoring his situation.

‘The player and his representatives are considering the best decision for the next stage of his career. The goal is to find a sporting project that offers him better prospects and allows him to regain a prominent role.

‘A potential departure from Manchester United will not be easy to finalize, however. The Ivory Coast international remains under contract with the Red Devils until June 2030, which puts the English club in a strong position for any potential negotiations.’

Amad issued a furious reponse at content creator @josh_mufc89 earlier this week after he criticised him for a miss in Ivory Coast’s 2-2 draw against Gambia in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

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@josh_mufc89 mocked the Man Utd winger for hitting the post when Real Madrid’s Yan Diomande found him inside the box, with the chance looking easier to score than miss.

Responding to the criticism, Amad wrote: “Just shut your mouth, bro – you’re talking too much now. Go play in my place if it bothers you that much.”

To which @josh_mufc89 posted a follow-up video saying: “So you’re telling me Amad Diallo has just commented on my post? Yeah, as you can see, it’s not fake, it’s not edited. Amad Diallo commented on the video where I spoke about his performances.

“Listen, I did praise Amad Diallo. I said, you know, he’s good on the ball, he’s good off the ball, he gets assists. All I said was that he doesn’t score enough.

“All I said was that he didn’t score under Michael Carrick and he hasn’t scored for Manchester United in probably over a year now.

“Like, I don’t think I said anything that bad. I’m just going to take from this message, just in hindsight, that he might not be too happy with what I said.

“I just have a theory that he might not be too happy. But listen, it went from Gabriel getting annoyed at me to now unfortunately a Manchester United player.

“I don’t think I said anything that deep, so I don’t know why he’s getting this annoyed at me. But yeah, Amad Diallo has commented telling me to shut my mouth, basically. Yeah, didn’t expect this today.”