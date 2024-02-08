Man Utd star receives green light to re-join Premier League side; second exit in same position expected

Christian Eriksen has received the green light to re-join one of his former sides in the Premier League

Christian Eriksen will be welcomed back with open arms at one of his former sides in the Premier League, with reports suggesting the Manchester United man could be one of two central midfielders axed in the summer.

Eriksen, 31, was a free agent signing back in the summer of 2022. The classy Dane was a key figure for Erik ten Hag in their first season together at Old Trafford. Indeed, Eriksen racked up 36 starts across all competitions and helped the club lift their first major honour (League Cup) since 2017.

However, Eriksen has tumbled down the pecking order this term amid the rapid rise of 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo.

The thriving youngster has struck up a fine partnership with Casemiro in recent weeks. The pair have started United’s last three fixtures in the engine room, leaving Eriksen as an unused substitute. Man Utd won all three of those contests (Newport – FA Cup, Wolves, West Ham).

Now, according to both ESPN and the Metro, Eriksen’s time could be up at season’s end.

Turkish side Galatasaray had visions of signing Eriksen prior to Turkey’s winter window deadline on Friday. However, ESPN state Galatasaray are now content to wait until the summer before launching a bid.

But according to the Metro, Galatasaray could face stiff competition from one of Eriksen’s former clubs in England – Brentford.

Eriksen returning to Brentford?

The Dane starred for the Bees in the second half of the 2021/22 season after joining on a six-month contract as a free agent.

Eriksen had recently returned to full health following cardiac arrest and got his career back on track with Thomas Frank’s side.

Brentford offered Eriksen improved terms in an effort to secure the player for the long haul at the end of the 2021/22 season. However, the lure of joining Man Utd ultimately proved too strong.

But when speaking to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Frank paved the way for Eriksen to return to Brentford when insisting he’d be welcomed back with open arms.

“He will always be welcome back, Christian – always,” said Frank.

“I think he knows that. And we know that he had a good time here. I understood well why he went to United back then, and I’ve said that publicly.

“I also think he’s done well. Of course, he had an injury before Christmas for a while. But if Christian wants, he’s very welcome.”

Eriksen will be 32 in the summer and at that stage, his Man Utd contract will only have one year left to run.

With the emergence of Mainoo, Casemiro providing experience, Scott McTominay homegrown and Mason Mount to be given a chance, the writing looks to be on the wall for Eriksen.

Second midfield exit expected

Furthermore, ESPN stated Man Utd are veering towards cutting Sofyan Amrabat loose too.

The Moroccan is only at Old Trafford on loan, though his agreement contains an option to buy worth £21.4m.

ESPN state Man Utd’s current intention is to ignore the option and allow Amrabat to re-join parent club Fiorentina.

Aiding the chances of Eriksen and Amrabat leaving the club would be the sanctioning of new arrivals in midfield.

With a new era dawning under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a bumper spend on transfers is expected in the summer.

