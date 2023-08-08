Man Utd star is ‘refusing’ exit deal for key reason as Ten Hag faces awkward wait on final decision

Manchester United are keen to shift some of their unwanted stars this week, but they have been made aware of a potential stumbling block in one deal.

Erik ten Hag’s side is now starting to take shape with the additions of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

Before they move on to their next targets, the club seems keen to sell some of their squad players with up to six players tipped to leave in the coming weeks.

Of those players, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are being heavily linked with a move to West Ham. The Hammers have submitted a deal for the duo worth a reported £60m.

From Man Utd’s perspective, it would make sense to cash in on both players, but a potential stumbling block has emerged with Maguire.

According to Football Transfers, Maguire is ‘refusing’ to join a club that is not in the Champions League.

With West Ham set to play in the Europa League this season, Maguire will have to come to some sort of compromise if he is to join David Moyes’ side.

Man Utd rejected West Ham’s opening offer of £20m for Maguire, but they are hopeful that their latest attempt will be enough to sign him.

Once they have agreed a fee with Man Utd they will be able to negotiate with Maguire directly, but for the time being, it seems like he might take some convincing.

West Ham move would make sense

While West Ham don’t have the lure of Champions League football, they would tick a lot of boxes for what Maguire is looking for right now.

They are still in Europe and Maguire would get the chance to re-establish himself as a starting player in the Premier League.

While Maguire does seem open to sticking around at Old Trafford, he will recognise that his first-team chances could be few and far between.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were the preferred partnership under Ten Hag last season and even Victor Lindelof was ahead of the England star in the pecking order.

For the sake of his England career, Maguire would probably be wise to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of regular first team football.

Freelance broadcaster Kweku Afari told Sky Sports that Maguire will have Euro 2024 on his mind: “He (Maguire) wants to go to the Euros and to do that you need to be playing regularly.

“There’s only so much time you can spend on the bench before you get left out of the England squad. He does need a fresh challenge and Man Utd have moved on from Harry Maguire.

“He can still play football at a very high level and he’s never let England down. So for Maguire to revive his career he needs a fresh start and West Ham could be the right team for him.”

