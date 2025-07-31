Man Utd star refusing to leave as Sesko ramifications laid bare

A star Manchester United could have used as a bargaining chip to sign Benjamin Sesko has zero intention of leaving.

Sesko is the striker Man Utd have fixed their gaze on. Ollie Watkins is understood to be Ruben Amorim’s preferred option, though the club at the behest of Christopher Vivell are prioritising Sesko.

Talks with both Sesko and his club, RB Leipzig, are underway. Per David Ornstein, the Bundesliga side have informed both Man Utd and Newcastle of the exact cost of sealing a deal.

Before greenlighting a sale, Leipzig want €75m (£64.9m, $85.8m) as a fixed fee, plus add-ons. The German giant also want a sell-on clause included.

Newcastle are fully prepared to meet both Leipzig’s asking price and Sesko’s wage demands. Unfortunately for the Magpies, Sesko heavily favours joining Man Utd instead.

According to Fabrizio Romano, one way in which United could secure a deal involves sending a player to Leipzig as a makeweight.

United have floated that idea to Leipzig and the trusted reporter described Rasmus Hojlund – the player whose spot Sesko would take – as a ‘dream’ target for Leipzig.

However, Romano suggested that convincing a player to join Leipzig ahead of a season in which they have no European football may be difficult.

And according to Hojlund himself, the Dane sees his future at Old Trafford, even if Sesko supplants him in the starting eleven.

“I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens,” Hojlund told the Daily Mail.

He continued: “I am still very young, people sometimes forget that. I am only 22 years old. I have learned a lot, and I think that shows in my game. I have done very well so far during the pre-season… I want to stay here.”

Hojlund added: “Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me!. I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition.”

Man Utd cannot force Hojlund to accept a move and if he refuses to engage in talks with Leipzig, he’ll be staying put at Old Trafford.

As such, all the signs now point towards Man Utd having to fund a more traditional move if they’re to complete their new-look frontline with the addition of Sesko.

