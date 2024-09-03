Christian Eriksen’s agent has provided a big update on the Manchester United man’s future, amid transfer interest from in and outside of Europe.

Eriksen joined Man Utd on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 following an impressive six-month stint at Brentford.

In fact, between his Bees debut in February of that year and the end of the 2021/22 season, only Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard created more chances in the Premier League.

This was all the more remarkable as less than a year prior, Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 group stage game for his country against Finland.

The former Tottenham star was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator and just eight months down the road, he signed for Thomas Frank’s men.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd told hefty price to sign Juventus left-back as update on Luke Shaw fitness emerges

Fast forward to the present and Eriksen has increasingly been on the fringes at United under manager Erik ten Hag.

After making 44 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in his first season at Old Trafford, he racked up just 28 last term – along with a paltry 12 Premier League starts.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Casemiro appear to be ahead of him in the midfield pecking order, and now new arrival Manuel Ugarte could limit his game time even more.

As a result, Eriksen, who has been limited to just four minutes of game time this season, has been linked with a move to former club Ajax and Belgian side Anderlecht.

While Ajax reportedly could not afford to sign the ex-Inter Milan ace, the Belgian top-flight’s transfer window is open until Friday and TEAMtalk understands United’s hierarchy are still keen to offload the 32-year-old – who is thought to earn £150,000 a week at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Man Utd star’s true feelings on Ten Hag style emerge, as Ferdinand bemoans ‘disrespectful’ criticism

However, despite the fact that Eriksen’s game time at United this season is likely to be limited, his agent, Martin Schoots, insists he wants to stay and fight for his place.

He added that Eriksen, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025, is wanted by teams in Major League Soccer, Turkey, the Middle East, and in Europe – but he snubbed such moves.

Eriksen ‘will be important for Man Utd’

His agent said: “There has already been interest from various sides in Christian, but he will stay at United. There were options in the Arab world, Turkey and MLS, but they were rejected in advance because Chris and his family wanted to stay in Western Europe.

“There has been informal contact with Anderlecht. Never more than that. Ajax enquired in January, but that was too early, and the question was not asked this summer. So that wasn’t an item. There was another Dutch club that contacted us, but that was not an option.

“It’s difficult when you play for basically one of the three biggest clubs in the world to go to a much smaller competition, especially without Champions League football. We can end those speculations. At least until the end of the calendar year, when they will flare up again.”

Indeed, United do have the Carabao Cup, Premier League, and Europa League to look forward to in the next few months – with Ten Hag likely to rotate his squad to manage his team’s schedule.

GO DEEPER: Nicky Butt takes aim at ALL FIVE Man Utd summer signings in stinging assessment of Dan Ashworth’s work

That, and more, is why the Dane is unlikely to be heading out the Old Trafford exit door for the time being. Moreover, Ten Hag reportedly blocked United from allowing Eriksen and teammate Antony to leave the club last week.

Schoots added: “He’s confident that he’ll get enough playing minutes. Manchester United will play every three days in the coming months, so Eriksen will still be important for United.”

Eriksen himself has also said he and his family are settled in Manchester and that he is “in a good place” right now.