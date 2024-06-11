A Man Utd star has agreed a free transfer despite being offered a new contract

Manchester United will lose a homegrown star to free agency despite formally offering a contract extension, and the player has already agreed terms with his surprise next club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aiming to bring a more youthful approach to Man Utd in the transfer market. The British billionaire has put an end to the era of ‘Hollywood’ signings and instead has tasked his underlings with targeting players whose best years still lay ahead.

As such, it came as no surprise last week to learn Man Utd had formally offered rising young winger Omari Forson a new contract.

The 19-year-old made seven first-team appearances for the Red Devils this season, though his contract status suggested his career in Manchester was coming to a crossroads.

Forson’s existing deal is due to expire at the end of June and Man Utd offered fresh terms to Forson and his representatives.

However, Forson has rejected the chance to re-sign with Man Utd and form part of the Ratcliffe revolution.

Instead, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has brought news of Forson agreeing terms over a free agent switch to Italian side Monza.

Forson agrees free transfer to Monza

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Omari Forson to Monza, here we go!

“As revealed last week, 2004-born talent leaves Manchester United as free agent — decision was already made.

“Forson has agreed on terms to join Monza on free transfer from Man Utd, he will now play in Serie A. Contract until June 2028.”

Monza finished 11th in Serie A two seasons ago upon gaining promotion to the Italian top flight for the first time in their history.

They backed that up with a solid 12th-placed finish this season and count ex-Arsenal centre-half, Pablo Mari, among their ranks.

More Man Utd stars leaving for free

Forson will add a new dimension to Monza’s forward line over the next four years and is not the only Man Utd star who’ll leave for nothing.

Man Utd confirmed Brandon Williams, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will also depart when their contracts expire on June 30.

Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are both in a similar situation with their contracts, though United are in discussions over extending the pair’s respective stays.

