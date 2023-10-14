Man Utd star reveals Ten Hag played ‘important’ role in £64m transfer with one key promise

Erik ten Hag played an ‘important’ role in Rasmus Hojlund signing for Manchester United according to the forward who has revealed all in an interview.

It’s no secret that Man Utd were desperate to land a new striker in the summer. Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in January, Ten Hag’s side looked short in the goalscoring department.

Wout Weghorst was signed on a short-term loan basis, but he struggled to make much of an impact and Man Utd largely relied upon the goals of Marcus Rashford last time around.

Plenty of names were considered by Man Utd in the summer from Harry Kane to Victor Osimhen. However, in the end they landed on a deal for Atalanta’s Hojlund.

The forward cost a reported £64million fee plus £8m in performance-related add-ons. Hojlund penned a deal until 2028, with the option of an extra year in his contract.

Despite Man Utd’s sluggish start to the new campaign, Hojlund has showcased some early signs of promise. While he is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League, the 20-year-old has hit the back of the net three times in the Champions League.

The Danish forward is still in the early stages of his career, but Man Utd fans will have been pleased with what they have seen from Hojlund so far.

Hojlund reveals Ten Hag was key in negotiations

An upcoming forward like Hojlund will have had plenty of offers on the table this summer, but he recently revealed why he decided Man Utd was the right club for him.

“I spoke to the coach up until the transfer,” Hojlund told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet. “For me, it was important to play football and if I had been told that I had to go to Manchester United to be a reserve for the rest of my days, I would never have gone there.

“Sometimes I can catch myself looking down at the shirt and thinking ‘wow’.

“I think I’ll always be proud to pull the jersey over my head and that’s what I try to show on the pitch. I don’t get emotional, but I get a little boost.”

As Hojlund’s club career continues to go from strength to strength, he has also been impressing on the international stage of late. In eight appearances for Denmark, the forward has scored six goals.

“I am still incredibly happy to be in the national team,” he added. “It continues to be a privilege and I enjoy it every single day.

“In Manchester, there is a lot of talk about the pressure on me, but I just focus on doing my thing on the pitch, and that is to score goals.”

