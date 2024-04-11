Man Utd star shocks Euro giant, Saudi clubs as perfect transfer to Prem rival gathers pace

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen will reject a four-time European champion and a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in order to join another English club next, a report has revealed.

Eriksen picked up regular game time for Man Utd both last season and at the start of the current campaign, though he has fallen down the pecking order following a knee injury in late November. Kobbie Mainoo’s rise at Man Utd has coincided with Eriksen spending more and more time on the bench under Erik ten Hag.

The central midfielder has not featured in any of Man Utd’s last five Premier League matches, while he has not played a full 90 minutes in any competition since December.

During the international break in March, Eriksen admitted he is ‘unhappy’ with his situation at Old Trafford. Eriksen said he has spoken with Ten Hag about his frustrations, though there is not much either can do as Mainoo is shining.

On March 31, a second source confirmed that Man Utd will sell the Dane this summer as part of their squad overhaul.

As per Danish source Tipsbladet, Eriksen will be linked with several clubs in the next few months.

He is expected to receive big-money contract offers from both Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Ajax could also emerge in the transfer race, which would see Eriksen return to the club where he played between 2009 and 2013.

But Ajax – who have won the European Cup/Champions League four times – and Eriksen’s Saudi suitors are braced for disappointment, as Tipsbladet state it is most likely the 32-year-old will re-join Brentford.

Man Utd player to return to Brentford

Eriksen is strongly considering a return to the West London club, as they took a chance on him in January 2022 when he returned to football after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Eriksen quickly emerged into one of Brentford’s most important players, forming a great partnership with striker Ivan Toney and registering one goal and four assists in 11 games.

But the former Tottenham Hotspur star was only on Brentford’s books for six months, as his contract ran out in summer 2022 and Man Utd swiftly picked him up on a free transfer.

Eriksen wants to repay the faith Brentford originally showed in him by moving back to the club and helping them for a couple more seasons before he retires.

A move to Brentford would also allow Eriksen to work with several of his Danish compatriots, such as manager Thomas Frank and midfield duo Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen.

