According to reports, a Manchester United goalkeeper has now ‘signed’ a new deal, while there has been a decision on a return for Andre Onana.

There has been a lot of change regarding Man Utd‘s goalkeeper department over the past year.

Heading into the 2025/26 campaign, the Red Devils could not afford to stick with Onana as their No.1 after he was a calamity in the previous campaign.

Therefore, Man Utd made it a priority to sign a new No.1 goalkeeper last summer, and Senne Lammens has surpassed all expectations since his £21m move to Old Trafford and has even been deemed ‘Premier League signing of the season’.

This has cemented Lammens as Man Utd’s first-choice goalkeeper, but he could have a new backup next season because Onana and Altay Bayindir’s futures are in doubt.

But 40-year-old Tom Heaton is sticking around as Man Utd’s third-choice, with a new report from The Sun claiming he has now ‘signed a new one-year contract’ which is ‘expected to be officially announced in the coming days’.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Onana, Man Utd reach decision on potential ‘return’ this summer

Onana’s future at Man Utd is more unclear, though.

Having been replaced by Lammens, Onana spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor, and it remains to be seen whether they will decide to sign him permanently this summer.

Onana’s current contract is not due to expire until 2028, so Man Utd may have to make a financial sacrifice to get him out the door after it was reported last month that they have no intention of giving him another chance.

This could be via another loan spell, but a report from journalist Ben Jacobs claims Onana is open to making a return to Man Utd ahead of next season and currently plans to be involved in their pre-season.

However, Jacobs has also reiterated Man Utd’s stance on Onana’s future at the Premier League giants heading into the summer.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Andre Onana is planning to return to pre-season with Manchester United.

‘Trabzonspor are exploring a deal to keep Onana but with nothing advanced yet, the #MUFC keeper is content to rejoin Michael Carrick’s squad while his future is clarified.

‘Manchester United want to sell Onana.’

Regarding incomings, Man Utd have already completed their first signing of the summer, and Fabrizio Romano has hinted that there could be plenty more to come ahead of next season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.