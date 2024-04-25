Man Utd star subject of ‘sensational move’ by Euro giants, with Ratcliffe ready to green light sale

Manchester United are planning to part ways with several players in the summer transfer window and Victor Lindelof is being heavily linked with a departure.

The Swedish international has gone through periods of being a key player at Old Trafford but is not part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s future plans, per reports.

Lindelof has started only 14 games in the Premier League this term after struggling with injuries and Man Utd are trying to find a buyer for him.

According to Turkish outlet Aspor, Galatasaray are planning a ‘sensational move’ for the defender, who is their ‘favourite target’ for the summer.

Lindelof still has one year remaining on his Red Devils contract and it ‘remains to be seen’ how much they are willing to pay, with the Red Devils reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £15m.

It’s understood that Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could all follow Lindelof out the exit door, so Man Utd’s defence could look very different next term.

Man Utd eyeing three classy centre-backs

Ratcliffe has made signing a top-quality young centre-back his priority for the upcoming window and he and his recruitment team have several exciting targets on their shortlist.

TEAMtalk sources maintain that Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite – who scored against rivals Liverpool on Wednesday – has plenty of admirers within Man Utd.

The Toffees will not make a deal easy, however, and will demand a minimum of £70m for the centre-back, who could still be picked in England’s Euros squad.

Juventus’ Gleison Bremer has also been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford and a deal could be struck for around £51m, per reports.

He is considered to be one of the best defenders in Serie A and at the age of 27, could play a key role for the Red Devils for several years if they can get a deal done.

Nice stalwart Jean-Clair Todibo is also on Man Utd’s shortlist and given Ratcliffe’s INEOS group also owns the French club, they have a clear advantage in the race for his signature.

With Lindelof seemingly on the way out and potentially a couple of other defenders too, Man Utd may end up signing more than one new centre-back this summer.

