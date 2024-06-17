Galatasaray are still in the hunt for Aaron Wan Bissaka

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a top target for Galatasaray this summer and the Turkish side are reportedly becoming increasingly optimistic that they will be able to strike a deal.

With INEOS planning to overhaul the Man Utd squad over the coming transfer windows, a number of senior stars are likely to leave the club this summer.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Brandon Williams have all left the club upon their contracts expiring and several other players could be shown the door this summer.

One of the players facing an uncertain future is Wan-Bissaka who has been linked with several sides from across Europe in recent weeks.

According to reports in Italy, Roma are keen on the Englishman and Turkish champions Galatasaray have also been sniffing around the 26-year-old.

Reports from last week claimed that Galatasaray lodged a £21m bid in an attempt to sign both Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay.

However, Man Utd don’t seem unlikely to accept such an offer, especially when they value McTominay at over £35m on his own.

Galatasaray make Wan-Bissaka their first choice

While a move for McTominay seems more complex because of Man Utd’s valuation, a deal for Wan-Bissaka could be easier to negotiate.

According to Monday’s edition of the Sabah newspaper, Galatasaray have made Wan-Bissaka their ‘first choice’ target and he is now ‘at the top of the list’ for the Turkish champions.

The Turkish outlet thinks that Man Utd could lower their demands for the full-back in the coming weeks and that a deal for under €20m (£17m) could potentially be struck.

Given the 26-year-old only has one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, clubs from around Europe will fancy their chances of landing a bargain deal.

Last season the full-back was in and out of the starting XI under Erik ten Hag, sharing the responsibilities with Diogo Dalot.

Man Utd originally spent £50m to bring him to the club from Crystal Palace in 2019, but his market valuation has dwindled since that point.

It’s no secret that Man Utd want to overhaul their defensive options this summer and by letting Wan-Bissaka leave, that would allow them to sign another full-back.

Man Utd could use Wan-Bissaka in swap deal

Elsewhere in the backline, the Red Devils are also working hard to improve their options at centre-half, especially after letting Varane leave.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has also been identified as a target and as per TEAMtalk sources, Man Utd could use Wan-Bissaka as part of a swap deal to sign the England international.

TEAMtalk understands that in order to save money in transfer fees, the club could be willing to use Wan-Bissaka in part-exchange for Guehi

It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace would be interested in such a deal, but by all accounts, Man Utd seem prepared to move Wan-Bissaka on, one way or another.

