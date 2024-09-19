There are ‘no doubts’ as to who will be the first to leave Manchester United next summer, with a report hinting at why Christian Eriksen’s time at Old Trafford will come to an end.

Eriksen signed with Man Utd on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. The Dane had proven his worth at Brentford in the six months prior after recovering from cardiac arrest.

Eriksen made 44 appearances in his first season at Old Trafford, though tumbled down the pecking order last term following the mid-season emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

The 32-year-old’s current contract expires in 2025 and Man Utd do not hold an option to extend by a year.

According to a fresh update from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Eriksen is all but certain to be let go when his contract is up.

The report stated Man Utd have ‘no doubts’ about letting Eriksen go before declaring he will be their ‘first exit next summer.’

Doubling down on those claims, Fichajes added Eriksen ‘is set to become Manchester United’s first confirmed departure at the end of the current season.’

Eriksen fully committed in alleged final season

Offering a hint as to why Eriksen reportedly won’t be offered a new deal, Fichajes pointed to the Dane’s £150,000-a-week wages.

While Eriksen is not among Man Utd’s highest earners, £150,000-a-week is still a sizeable sum to play for an ageing squad player.

But while Eriksen is seemingly set to depart at season’s end, there should be no question marks about his commitment to the cause over the coming months.

In quotes carried by the Wandsworth Times, Eriksen said of his situation at Man Utd: “I feel very good being at United. If they told me to leave I would leave but I didn’t hear that.

“I’m also a guy who likes being in a place where my family is settled and at the same time being in a place where I can benefit and play, that’s always going to be my aim.”

Asked about his long-term future with his contract expiring next summer, Eriksen stressed he’ll go ‘full out.’

“There’s one year left so my focus is going to be on this year, going full out and see what happens afterwards,” added Eriksen.

Man Utd chasing assist king and Leverkusen free agent

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly surged past Real Madrid in the race to sign Croatian assist machine, Martin Baturina.

The midfielder provided nine assists across all competitions last term and has started the new campaign in irresistible form with five assists in eight matches.

Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag has come under the microscope for his transfer dealings, with the suspect £85m signing of Antony in particular sparking stinging criticism.

Finally, Man Utd have been named as being one of four English giants who are taking a look at Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

The centre-back is on course to become a free agent at season’s end. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are also in the mix.

Who else could leave Man Utd in 2025

Eriksen could be one of several Man Utd players who leaves the club as a free agent next summer, with five other stars also on expiring contracts at Old Trafford.

Tom Heaton

The 38-year-old goalkeeper’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, after he penned a one-year extension in July.

Heaton has often been hailed as a positive influence in the dressing room but whether he pens another contract is unclear at this stage.

Jonny Evans

Another vastly experienced pro, 36-year-old centre-back Evans was brought back to Man Utd in the summer of 2023 and he has made 34 appearances since for the Red Devils.

With new defenders Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt joining Man Utd and Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite still a target it’s unlikely Evans will be offered a new deal after this season, so he may well follow Eriksen out the exit door.

Harry Maguire

England stalwart Maguire, 31, has been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford for a couple of years but he has opted to stay and fight for his place in the side.

The defender is on a mammoth £190,000 per week contract, which expires next summer. The Red Devils do have the option to extend it by another year but whether they do so given his high salary remains to be seen.

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof, 30, is also on a contract which expires at the end of the season and unlike Maguire, Man Utd do not have the option to extend it by another year.

Man Utd may be reluctant to lose Evans, Maguire and Lindelof in the same window though, so one of the trio could be offered another new deal.

Lindelof is yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils this season due to an injury picked up in pre-season, but is well down the pecking order regardless.

Amad Diallo

22-year-old winger Amad has started all but one of Man Utd’s Premier League fixtures so far this term. His contract is set to expire next summer, but the Red Devils have the option to extend it by another year.

But reports suggest that Man Utd are planning to offer Amad a bumper new deal to tie down his services for the long term, so a departure looks very unlikely.