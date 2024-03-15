Man Utd star willing to ‘significantly’ reduce his salary and snub lucrative move to Saudi Arabia

A Manchester United star is willing to take a significant pay cut to stay at Old Trafford as he has ambitions of retiring at the club, according to reports.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to shake things up at Old Trafford this summer, the club seem to be gearing up for a busy transfer window.

Plenty of rumours are flying around at the moment and along with a number of incomings, the club are also looking to shift several players off the wage bill.

Among the players who have been linked with an exit this summer is French defender Raphael Varane. The 30-year-old is one of the highest-paid players at the club and according to multiple reports, he could leave at the end of the campaign.

His current deal which expires in the summer is said to be worth a whopping £340,000-a-week. While the club do have the option to extend his contract by a further year, they have opted against triggering this as of yet.

However, there’s still a chance that Man Utd could renegotiate Varane’s deal at reduced terms. Going off the latest reports, it seems like the Frenchman is open to this idea.

According to reports in Spain, as cited by CaughtOffside, Varane is willing to renegotiate his current contract and is open to ‘significantly’ reducing his salary.

By doing so, the 30-year-old is hoping to land a contract extension which is valid for another two or three years.

Varane wants to retire at the club

The same report also mentions that Varane has a ‘preference’ to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of his football career.

He has been linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League and to Al-Nassr, but this doesn’t seem to be of interest to the 30-year-old at this stage.

If the Frenchman were to leave this summer, the report states that his preference would be to return to either Real Madrid or Lens.

This leaves United with a big decision to make. While Varane probably isn’t at the very peak of his powers anymore, he has been one of the best defenders at the club since his arrival.

Often, his biggest problem at United has been his injury record. Since joining the club in 2021, he has missed 39 matches through injury which is worth taking into consideration.

In the Premier League this season, he’s started in 14 matches and has made five substitute appearances. United themselves are looking at signing a defender or two in the summer, but keeping Varane around could still prove to be useful.

When quizzed over Varane’s future at the club, Ten Hag told reporters in February: “We haven’t made the decision yet.”

With the end of the season fast approaching, the Frenchman will have to come to some kind of agreement with the club sooner rather than later.

