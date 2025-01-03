The agent of backup Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has set the record straight over his Old Trafford future.

Man Utd forked out approximately £4.3m (€5.1m, $5.3m) to sign the Turkey international on a four-year deal in September 2023 from Fenerbahce.

Ex-Ankaragucu star Bayindir set his sights on becoming the Red Devils’ first-choice keeper but he has been unable to take that spot from team-mate Andre Onana.

The 26-year-old has previously aired his frustration about his lack of game time but when he has come into the first-team, his performances have been underwhelming.

Despite that, his agent Sefa Seyrek says Bayindir wants to stay at United, even though he has had offers from European and Premier League teams.

He told Sports Digitale: “Altay had offers from many European clubs and Premier League clubs at the start of the season. There are clubs interested in him now, but Altay wants to stay and play for Manchester United. The club definitely doesn’t want to let Altay go.”

DON’T MISS: Carragher compares Amorim at Man Utd to Potter at Chelsea – but backs Ten Hag difference to prevent sack

Bayindir’s stance softened?

Before former United boss Erik ten Hag was sacked in October, Bayindir voiced his concerns about his lack of game time.

The 6ft 6in stopper has made just four appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils thus far and made it clear he wanted more minutes.

He said: “I had a conversation with manager Erik ten Hag about not playing for Manchester United. I always respect the manager’s decision, but I will do everything to play. I’m just focusing on the pitch.”

Despite seeking out Ten Hag and still struggling for game time, Seyrek has made it clear that his player is content at the Premier League giants. Perhaps he won’t seek a transfer exit after all.

Incidentally, TEAMtalk revealed that the club were considering axing Bayindir but only if they found a number two replacement.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Rashford latest, Casemiro nearing the end

United star Marcus Rashford has reportedly ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia entirely after being frozen out by head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 27-year-old is attracting interest from across the footballing world but the winger has allegedly turned down three offers of up to £35m a year from Saudi teams.

The Red Devils are reportedly closing on an agreement to cut ties with 32-year-old midfielder Casemiro in January.

The Brazilian is said to be keen on a move and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is listening to offers from Saudi Pro League sides.

Finally, Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs who have been ‘offered’ United flop Antony, with the Red Devils eager to push the winger out.