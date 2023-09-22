Man Utd stars turn on Ten Hag, as mistreatment of ‘hugely popular’ player and tactics gripe spark fury

A damning report claims sections of the Manchester United squad were left ‘fuming’ at a key transfer call, while a second report stated certain stars are ‘growing weary’ of Erik ten Hag’s management style.

The Red Devils have kicked the new campaign off in dismal fashion, losing four of their opening six contests across all competitions.

A lengthy injury list isn’t helping Ten Hag, though two troubling reports now claim the United squad believe the Dutchman must shoulder some of the blame.

Firstly, the Sun state some Man Utd stars are still ‘seething’ at the manner in which David de Gea was jettisoned from Old Trafford.

The Spanish stopper, 32, departed Man Utd as a free agent over the summer. Andre Onana was drafted in as his replacement, though his handling come under the spotlight after a high profile error against Bayern Munich.

The Athletic previously revealed De Gea had agreed to extend his stay with the Red Devils prior to last season concluding.

However, United refused to honour their own contract, instead ripping up their deal and putting a new contract to De Gea that included greatly reduced terms.

Understandably, De Gea decided enough was enough and elected to leave. De Gea remains on the hunt for a new club, though LaLiga pair Valencia and Real Betis are both showing interest.

The Sun state ‘the United squad were left fuming’ at De Gea’s perceived mistreatment by Ten Hag and the club. The keeper was then labelled ‘hugely popular’ among his peers in the dressing room.

The concerning news did not end there for Ten Hag, however, with the Manchester Evening News detailing further misery in the United camp.

Ten Hag problems deepen

The MEN claimed ‘a number of Manchester United players are starting to grow weary of Erik ten Hag’s criticism as they struggle to arrest their dismal form.’

While it’s acknowledged Ten Hag rarely names and shames players in public, he ‘has often highlighted the players’ failure to “follow the rules” after defeats.’ Subsequently, it doesn’t take a genius to work out which players in particular he’s referring to.

What’s more, it’s also suggested some United stars believe Ten Hag ‘has his favourites’ within the squad who he’s far more reluctant to criticise. Alternatively, others feel they are ‘routinely rounded on by the United manager.’

Questions over Ten Hag’s tactical acumen are also reportedly being raised within the camp.

The ongoing absence of Antony has left a glaring void on the right flank and it’s hinted Ten Hag expects those who deputise on that position to play like Antony would rather than alter the instructions to suit the covering player.

Man Utd’s first chance to right their ship comes on Saturday night when travelling to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

PREM PREDICTIONS: Ten Hag in bother as Man Utd lose again; Arsenal put Tottenham in their place; Chelsea boost