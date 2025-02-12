Manchester United stars have held player-only talks regarding a change in Ruben Amorim’s tactics, with a report also revealing what the manager’s likely response will be if confronted.

Man Utd have won just nine of Amorim’s first 20 matches in charge, drawing three and losing eight. There has been no ‘new manager bounce’ at Old Trafford, with United exiting the League Cup and languishing down in 13th spot in the Premier League on Amorim’s watch.

However, the Portuguese remains steadfast in his approach to the game, with his customary 3-4-2-1 formation introduced from day one.

And to help Amorim get the best out of that system, United did provide their manager with a specialised wing-back in the form of Patrick Dorgu last month.

But according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, sections of Man Utd’s squad are unconvinced by Amorim’s tactics.

The report claimed: ‘Confidential understands some [Man Utd players] have discussed among themselves whether a change of plan that is better suited to their style of play may be the best way forward.’

Man Utd face fellow strugglers Tottenham on Sunday, with both sides remarkably having one eye on avoiding relegation this season.

The Mail’s piece continued: ‘United visit Tottenham on Sunday with both clubs uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, and there is growing concern among some players that the teething problems they have experienced under Amorim are not going to improve unless he considers at least tweaking the system.’

The report did not specify precisely what the United stars wish to see tweaked. However, it was clarified that Amorim is not for changing and any calls for tweaks to his system and/or approach to the game will be ignored.

‘[Changes are] unlikely to happen anytime soon after Amorim vowed to stand by his philosophy at all costs,’ the Mail concluded.

Gary Neville fears Amorim hasn’t convinced the players

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast after United’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last week, Neville suggested the lack of early progress could result in the squad losing belief in Amorim.

Neville is convinced Man Utd will stick with the Portuguese boss, though suggested he has work to do to get the players on board with his philosophy.

“I thought it would get better when Ruben Amorim came in, the enthusiasm of him and the new system, the players would buy into and we’d see a bounce, but we’ve seen the absolute opposite and it’s got a lot worse.

“They (United) are obviously going to stick with Amorim. But the more you lose, the more difficult it is for the manager to convince the players of his idea.

“It will depress the thoughts of the players to a point whereby they’ll start to lose faith in the idea and it’ll damage you.”

Latest Man Utd news – Sancho done deal / Right wing-back wanted

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Chelsea do not have a get-out clause in the deal that will turn Jadon Sancho’s loan deal permanent.

Sancho’s loan contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a figure in the £22m-£25m range. The deal will be activated if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. The exact fee paid depends on how high Chelsea finish.

Elsewhere, reports claim Man Utd are among three clubs showing interest in former Man City full-back, Joao Cancelo.

The 30-year-old – now of Al-Hilal – would be used at right wing-back if brought to Old Trafford. However, United are understood to have a much younger €40m-rated alternative in their sights.