Manchester United are considering a January transfer move for Dinamo Zagreb star Martin Baturina but may have to be patient in this pursuit, TEAMtalk can reveal.

With Ruben Amorim just beginning his Man Utd tenure this week, speculation has mounted over what the 39-year-old will do in the transfer market.

A host of his old Sporting Lisbon players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford but the Portuguese insisted his former charges won’t be joining him at the Red Devils in January.

But United are still weighing up the possibility of strengthening Amorim’s hand in the winter transfer window and one such name on their radar is Croatian talent Baturina.

TEAMtalk can confirm that United have watched the 21-year-old on many occasions, with scouts giving very positive reviews of his performances, and are considering swooping for his services.

However, our sources can confirm Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also watched him and are keeping tabs on his progress as they mull over whether or not to splash the cash in January.

It is understood that Baturina does not currently have a release clause, or one that is known yet, and sources state Dinamo are braced for offers – but expect him to stay until next summer at least.

Reports suggest the Croatian team will want at least £17m (€20m/$21m) for his services. United may push for this to be Amorim’s first signing but with Zagreb competing in Europe, and with his contract running until 2028, a move at the end of this season is more likely.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea star told he’d be ‘mad to jump ship’ with huge Man Utd transfer links questioned

Seal of approval from Modric

Despite being in the early stages of his career, Baturina has already made a whopping 132 appearances for Zagreb since making his debut for the first team in the 2020/21 season.

In that time, the youngster has scored 18 goals and created 34 assists. Plus, he has also impressed in several outings in the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

The way the Croatian international plays the game has led to comparisons with Real Madrid legend and compatriot Luka Modric, who is said to be a big admirer of the Zurich-born player.

Baturina has been noted for his creativity and playmaking skills and Modric has reportedly urged Los Blancos to bring his fellow countryman to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Moreover, Croatian sports agent Zdravko Mamic believes that Baturina is a better player at 21 than Modric was at the same age – which is some praise. Whether United will be able to secure his signature remains to be seen.

Amorim against transfer move

New United boss Amorim, who is the club’s next permanent manager following last month’s sacking of Erik ten Hag, has reportedly turned down the chance to sign Juventus defender Danilo as a free agent next summer.

The Red Devils have struggled at left-back in the past season or so due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia being injured but as they return to fitness, it is said the Brazil full-back is not wanted by Amorim.

Fringe United player Victor Lindelof – who is well down the pecking order at the Red Devils – has reportedly offered himself to Juve as he prepares for life away from Old Trafford.

The centre-back has also been linked with AC Milan but the Swede is said to eye the Old Lady instead.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa are interested in a move for United defender and England Under-18 international Harry Amass, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Who is Martin Baurina and why is he destined for the top?

Born in February 2003, Baturina is a product of the famous Dinamo Zagreb youth academy that has produced stars like Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Josko Gvardiol.

He is also from a footballing family as his dad is former Croatia international Mate Baturina and his older brother, Roko, is currently playing for Malaga.

Standing at 5ft 8in, Baturina is a diminutive attacking midfielder that has a low centre of gravity, which allows him to twist and turn out of tight spaces. He has since gone onto earn seven caps for Croatia in 2024.

His vision, technical ability and dribbling skills have earned him comparisons to Modric, who left Zagreb for Tottenham and has since enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Real Madrid.

“When you compare the two at the same age, you could say that Baturina is further in his development at the same age than Modric,” Croatian journalist Dragan Stojanovic said via Transfermarkt.

“There is no doubt that he is very developed for his age. His strengths are his playmaking abilities, he always has an idea of what to do with the ball next, and reads the game very well.”

He added: “There are almost no weaknesses. Perhaps his only soft spot is his consistency. But I have no doubt that he will be the new Modric.”