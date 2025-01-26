Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling this month but face competition from Tottenham and others, per reports.

The Saints have had a dismal season but the 18-year-old has still put in some fantastic performances and now speculation is rife that he could leave imminently.

Man Utd have parted ways with Antony, who has joined Real Betis on loan, and there is still a chance that Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford could move too before the window slams shut.

Ruben Amorim’s side could therefore look to bring in a new winger this month and according to CaughtOffside, Dibling is firmly on their radar.

The report claims that Man Utd are ‘looking to step up their interest in Dibling‘ as they ‘brace for the departure of Garnacho’, who remains a target for Chelsea.

It’s suggested that the Red Devils ‘will look to bring in Dibling’ if they lose Garnacho. Southampton are very reluctant to sell Dibling mid-season, but could let him go for a big fee.

Reports have suggested that it could take as much as £55m to sign the talented teenager this month. Garnacho, meanwhile, is valued at over £60m by Man Utd.

Man Utd could rival Tottenham for Tyler Dibling

As we reported on Friday, Tottenham are also big admirers of Dibling and like Man Utd, they have been tipped to make a move for the youngster this month.

TEAMtalk understands that Spurs intend to make more signings this month regardless of whether under-fire manager Ange Postecoglou is sacked or not.

A winger who can replace Son Heung-min in the long-term is one of their priorities and reports suggest that Dibling has been identified as a viable target.

Chelsea and Aston Villa are also believed to be admirers of Dibling so a battle for his signature could commence in the coming days.

Man Utd will have to move quickly if they want to sign Dibling this month and if Garnacho is sold, that could lead to a bid being lodged for the Southampton star.

Dibling has made 24 appearances across all competitions for Southampton so far this season, notching four goals and two assists in the process.

Man Utd round-up: Former player wanted / Rashford’s two choices

Meanwhile, Amorim has identified former Man Utd left-back Alvaro Carreras Fernandes as a top target should the Red Devils miss out on Patrick Dorgu.

The 21-year-old left Man Utd to join Benfica for €6m last summer and he has been superb for the Portuguese giants this season, notching three goals and four assists.

It’s understood that Man Utd have a buy-back option of around €20m (£17m / $21m) for the left-back, which makes him a much cheaper target than Dorgu, who is valued at €35m (£29.5m, $36.7m).

In other news, Marcus Rashford has reportedly rejected a huge salary offer to move to Saudi Arabia, leaving him with just two viable destinations this month.

It’s claimed that Barcelona remain keen on the Man Utd forward and that would be his ‘dream’ move, while West Ham are also interested in signing Rashford on loan.

