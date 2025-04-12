Manchester United have reportedly ‘stepped up’ their interest in Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in the wake of two Andre Onana errors that cost the Red Devils in the Europa League.

Onana has made multiple blunders during his time at Old Trafford and was again at fault for Lyon’s two goals as they drew 2-2 with Manchester United on Thursday night.

The Cameroonian international arguably proved Lyon and former Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic right when he said pre-match that Onana is the ‘worst goalkeeper in Man Utd’s recent history.’

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd are now considering signing a new shot-stopper this summer and Suzuki, who was shortlisted during Erik ten Hag’s time in charge, is back on their radar.

The report claims that Man Utd have ‘stepped up their scouting’ of 22-year-old Suzuki, with Ruben Amorim’s side ‘planning to bring in a new keeper this summer following a string of errors from Onana.’

Parma are said to value Suzuki at £40m and Man Utd are ‘keen to land him two years after their initial pursuit.’

Man Utd were heavily linked with the Japanese international in 2023 before he moved on loan to Belgian side Sint-Truiden from Urawa Red Diamonds. Suzuki then joined Parma for around £6.5m after his loan to Sint-Truiden had been made permanent five months earlier.

Troy Deeney: ‘It’s amateur hour!’

It’s no secret that the summer transfer window will be crucial for Man Utd as they look to build a team that suits Amorim’s 3-4-3, or 3-4-2-1 system.

Several outgoings and incomings are expected. As we have consistently reported, a new striker is the priority, but Amorim is keen to strengthen all over the pitch.

Goalkeeper could be a position they look at this summer but Man Utd are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation, so player sales are required before they splash out big sums on new additions.

A new shot-stopper may become a priority if Onana fails to turn his poor performances around.

Following the draw with Lyon, former Watford striker Troy Deeney heaped criticism on Onana for costing his team.

“The football Gods have told you, ‘stay humble, stay in your place’,” Deeney said, as referenced in talkSPORT’s report.

“When you see the two goals, it’s amateur hour.

“You feel like you’ve come away from home and it couldn’t have gone any better.

“Your goalkeeper time and time again is letting you down. That is not the sign of a good goalkeeper.”

