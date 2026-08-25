Manchester United are still actively exploring a potential late window raid on Arsenal for Myles Lewis-Skelly after a report revealed why the Gunners could surprisingly cash in, though the Premier League champions’ asking price still looks prohibitive to INEOS, and with sources explaining why a move remains unlikely.

The Red Devils have invested big money in strengthening their midfield this summer and are expected to announce the imminent capture of their third arrival there in Carlos Baleba. Per our sources, Manchester United will pay a £70m package to Brighton for the Cameroon international, taking their spend to £155m in total following previous deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

However, the Red Devils still very much want to strengthen at left-back, fearing the workload will be too great on Luke Shaw this season as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

As a result, we revealed earlier this year that Newcastle’s Lewis Hall would be their dream signing, though they have since seen their hopes fade owing to Newcastle’s sky-high valuation.

United have since sounded out Barcelona over a potential deal for Alejandro Balde, and they can feel encouraged after learning the Spanish giants’ stance on his potential exit.

Indeed, a report on Monday evening claimed face-to-face talks over a deal will now see United launch an attempt to sign Balde on loan with an option to buy next summer.

Despite all that, The Sun believes United could abandon that quest and push through on long-standing interest in Lewis-Skelly – if they can convince Arsenal to lower their demands, but amid a belief that a deal is there to be done for three reasons…

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Man Utd still hope to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly

Per the report, it’s claimed the Gunners could still look to sell the 19-year-old academy graduate for three reasons.

And while Lewis-Skelly has been a starter in midfield during Arsenal’s games so far this season, The Sun claims he is only in the side owing to fitness issues surrounding Martin Zubimendi and with the club’s biggest summer signing so far, Bruno Guimaraes, also struggling with a knock.

However, the player is seen as fourth choice in there, with Declan Rice untouchable, while his prospects at left-back are no better with Mikel Arteta choosing between Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie.

Beyond that, it’s reported they would be open to his exit if they received an offer worth north of £50m – a fee which the paper claims United feel is an ‘overvaluation’.

Despite that, Arteta has made it publicly clear that he wants Lewis-Skelly to stay, and our sources understand a move looks highly unlikely despite The Sun’s report.

Speaking after the win over Coventry City, Arteta was asked if he intended to keep the Hale End graduate.

“100%,” was his no-nonsense reply, before adding: “The players that have been raised in our system and they feel the love and the connection with the club bring something else.

“We need to look after them in a really special way. When we can, we want to protect those assets as much as possible. Develop them and make them very important to the club.”

Nonetheless, the club’s SEO Richard Garlick hinted to the BBC last week that the door is open for a potential sale.

“We’re not actively looking at selling those homegrown players, but if the right opportunity came up and it was right for them and right for the club, then we’d obviously consider that,” he said.

That admission comes hot on the heels of United legend Wayne Rooney calling on INEOS to pursue the Arsenal teenager, who could reportedly cost £45m.

He said: “I don’t think you can rely on Luke Shaw to be consistent for the whole season and that leads me to Myles Lewis-Skelly.

“We’re hearing that he could be available for not that much money, so I think that’s an absolute no-brainer.

“If you can get a player in who can play left-back and centre-midfield, that’s an absolute no-brainer. He’s young, and he’s got a massive future ahead of him.”

United are also keeping their eyes open to the possibility of adding to their strikeforce, particularly if Joshua Zirkzee – or potentially still Marcus Rashford – gets a move away.

To that end, sources revealed on Monday that the Red Devils are among several sides to be offered a wantaway 135-goal Crystal Palace man.

On the outgoing front, United have agreed to loan out one of their young strikers and surprise interest from Everton has come to nothing, according to reports.