Man Utd want TWO new central midfielders signed over the next 12 months

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United still intend to sign Carlos Baleba despite Brighton making a deal this summer impossible, and reports have detailed the club’s midfield masterplan with a new face expected to arrive over the next two weeks.

Man Utd launched an official approach for Carlos Baleba on Friday morning and the response from Brighton was categorical.

Brighton informed the Red Devils that Baleba is not for sale at any amount this summer. Man Utd were not even quoted a price point, such is Brighton’s determination to retain their highly-regarded 21-year-old.

Baleba was keen on the idea of joining Man Utd but it’s important to stress he never attempted to force his way out. Baleba is content to remain a Brighton player for at least the 2025/26 season and barring a dramatic U-turn, that’s exactly what will happen.

That course of events is exactly what the Manchester Evening News predicted would transpire and their report also stated Man Utd are prepared to delay a move for Baleba until 2026.

At that time, Brighton are expected to command around £115m for the player – the same figure they received when selling Moises Caicedo to Chelsea two summers ago.

Man Utd won’t be the only bidder next summer but according to Fabrizio Romano, what is clear is the story between Man Utd and Baleba is not over.

Taking to YouTube to explain the situation, Romano strongly suggested Man Utd will return for Baleba one year from now.

“I can tell you that the appreciation from Man Utd for Baleba is not finishing here,” declared Romano.

“So I don’t think Man Utd will say ‘goodbye to Baleba, we will not see you anymore’.

“I think he will remain in the thoughts of Manchester United because he’s super appreciated by the management but especially by the coach, Ruben Amorim.

“So I’m sure his name will return in the conversations for Man Utd, in the meetings and discussions when it’s going to be time to find the midfielder in the future.

“Also because he’s a player really, really appreciated, they were prepared to do something big in terms of proposal, but Brighton don’t want to sell the player.”

Romano concluded by stating Man Utd will now “move on to look at different options for the midfield” in the remaining weeks of the current window.

Baleba in 2026, Wharton or Hjulmand now?

The Independent recently claimed Man Utd’s long-term goal is to partner Baleba with Adam Wharton.

The Crystal Palace and England ace is the same age as Baleba (21) and if signed in consecutive summers, Man Utd’s midfield would be set for the better part of the next decade.

Wharton is valued by Crystal Palace at £60m but with Marc Guehi (Liverpool) and Eberechi Eze (Tottenham) both potential exits, the expectation is they’ll place a premium on Wharton if selling this summer.

Indeed, ahead of the club’s first ever European campaign and a season in which their squad will be stretched, Palace do not want an all-out exodus.

In the event Wharton proves unattainable in the remaining two weeks of the window, TEAMtalk has been informed Amorim could push to forge a reunion with Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand.

Man Utd have conducted detailed scouting missions on the Dane who was among Amorim’s most critical performers during his last full season in Lisbon.

Having already sold Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal, Sporting are not strapped for cash. As such, and with the club protected by Hjulmand’s €80m / £68m release clause, a deal cannot be made on the cheap.

If Man Utd were to sign one of Wharton and Hjulmand now and land Baleba next summer, their midfield revamp could cost in excess of £175m on just two players.

