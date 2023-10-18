Man Utd striker Hojlund rages at San Marino stars after footage of shocking incident emerges

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund claimed he was deliberately targeted by San Marino players during Denmark’s 2-1 victory over the European minnows.

Denmark travelled to San Marino on Tuesday night knowing a victory would take them another step closer to qualification for Euro 2024.

San Marino entered the contest having lost all seven of their Group H clashes thus far. The European minnows had also failed to score a single goal in the qualification campaign.

San Marino finally broke their duck just after the hour mark when cancelling out Hojlund’s opener. However, their joy was shortlived when Yussuf Poulsen scored what turned out to be the winner less than 10 minutes later.

The contest saw Hojlund in particular come in for heavy treatment by the San Marino players. When interviewed post-match, the United frontman let loose on what he believed to be a pre-conceived effort to roughhouse him out of the game.

“I understand Italian,” said Hojlund (as quoted by Danish website bold.dk). “I could hear several of them running around and saying nasty things to me. They also pushed and hit me while grabbing me extra hard.

“When we scored, I was shown the flag, and they obviously couldn’t handle that, and then they started pushing and things like that.

“I think it is incredibly disrespectful that they hit and tore. Especially him, who is over there, started to tear me and hold extra tight.”

Hojlund was referring to defender Alessandro Tosi who was also present in the media mix zone at the time of Hojlund’s interview.

Nonetheless, Hojlund continued to berate the San Marino players despite Tosi’s presence just a few meters away.

Footage of troubling incident surfaces

“It was 100 percent them who started, and then the game just ran,” continued the striker. “Then they ended up taking it to the next level as they had nothing to lose.

“They knew very well that they could just as well try to ruin someone else’s career. I feel that they [tried to do that] to me.

“Especially the last duel has nothing to do with football. It is for direct red. The referee had absolutely no control over the match.”

The final duel Hojlund referenced appeared to relate to a San Marino player kneeing the Dane in the lower back as Hojlund attempted to control a high pass. The incident can be viewed here.

Hojlund’s Man Utd debut was delayed by a few weeks due to a back issue sustained while still on the books of Atalanta.

