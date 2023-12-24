Man Utd striker signing gets thumbs up as talks with trio confirmed, but deadliest target has chosen Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano has strongly hinted Manchester United WILL sign a striker in January amid talks with three targets, though the deadliest of the trio prefers a move to Tottenham, per a report.

United’s misfiring forward line has hit the headlines of late. The Red Devils have failed to score in four successive matches (Bournemouth, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, West Ham).

The lack of cutting edge in the final third drew sharp criticism from club icon Paul Scholes on Saturday.

Working for TNT Sports, Scholes took aim at United’s attackers who are all off form at the same time.

“You usually go through seasons where one or two of your forwards are maybe struggling with a little bit of confidence and they can’t score goals,” said Scholes following the West Ham defeat.

“But it’s every single one of them, there’s no goals coming from anywhere.

“You talk about [Scott] McTominay, six goals is your leading goalscorer, a midfield player. The forward players somehow have got to step up, try and find a bit of confidence from somewhere and bring a threat to the team, there’s no threat.”

Between them, Rasmus Hojlund (zero), Anthony Martial (one), Marcus Rashford (two), Antony (zero) and Alejandro Garnacho (one) have scored just four Premier League goals this season.

It’s a crippling issue Ten Hag must solve and quickly if Man Utd are to stand any hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

United director, John Murtough, has gone on record to state his club’s winter window could be a quiet one.

But with major names such as Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Martial up for sale, action is expected.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a new striker signing is on the cards.

“I do see Man Utd signing a back-up striker” – Romano

Via CaughtOffside, the trusted reporter confirmed United have held talks with the representatives of three forwards – Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

However, talk of United being in the mix for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri may be wide of the mark.

“I haven’t heard anything regarding a Man Utd move for Youssef En-Nesyri as of now,” said Romano.

“Names I’ve mentioned in the past are Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner because I’m aware that Man Utd spoke to their representatives.

“I’m also sure the race is still open and nothing has been decided. I do see Man Utd signing a back-up striker, but this doesn’t change their trust in Rasmus Hojlund for the present and future.”

Guirassy the stand-out, but frontman wants Spurs?

Of the three United have held talks over, it’s Guirassy who has been in the deadliest form this season.

The 27-year-old has remarkably plundered 17 goals in just 14 Bundesliga matches this term. Harry Kane (21) is the only player to have scored more in the German top flight, with RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda all the way back on 11 goals in third place.

Guirassy can be signed for the bargain sum of just €17.5m via a release clause in his contract. But according to the Sun, the frontman has his eye on joining Tottenham who opted against signing a direct replacement for Kane last summer.

Richarlison has come to the fore of late with four goals in his last three outings. However, question marks still remain as to his long-term viability as Spurs’ starting striker.

Tottenham’s need for an attacking addition next month is also buoyed by the fact Son Heung-min will embark on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup. That tournament is due to take place between January 12 to February 10.

