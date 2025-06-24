Why the number one striker target at Manchester United chose to sign with a direct rival has been revealed by the player himself.

Ruben Amorim wasted no time identifying the final third as Man Utd’s biggest weakness. In Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Antony and Jadon Sancho, United possess a crop of attackers who consistently fail or have failed to make any meaningful impact in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have been more productive in a United shirt, though both players fell foul of Amorim who called into question their attitude and application.

As such, Man Utd quickly made Matheus Cunha their first major signing of the summer and if they get their way, will make Bryan Mbeumo arrival number two.

A new starting striker is also wanted, meaning United could field an entirely new forward line in Amorim’s customary 3-4-2-1 formation next season.

In the run-up to the summer window opening its doors, Man Utd installed Liam Delap – then of Ipswich Town – as their primary target.

At 22, Delap is a player for both the present and future and already boasts Premier League experience. At £30m by way of a release clause, he would also have represented a hugely cost-effective signing.

However, Delap ultimately chose to sign for Chelsea, with United’s lack of Champions League football theorised to have been the killer blow for the Red Devils.

A fresh update from talkSPORT in which they also interviewed Delap has confirmed why United were snubbed once and for all.

The report read: ‘[Delap] then met with all interested clubs once the Premier League season was over and told Chelsea he wanted to join shortly before the Europa Conference League Final (one week after Man Utd lost to Tottenham in the Europa League final and missed out on UCL football).

‘Whereas Ipswich in signing Delap from Manchester City in July 2024 hauled out minority owner and singer Ed Sheeran to add some star power to their pitch, Chelsea didn’t need any celebrities.

‘They could instead offer Delap Champions League football, which crucially Manchester United couldn’t after losing the Europa League Final to Spurs.’

Delap is then quoted in the piece as saying: “I had a little FaceTime with Ed, and it was nice to speak to him, but with this move, it was just Chelsea [on the calls].

“And one of the reasons I came here and why I started playing football was to play in the Champions League.”

Which striker will Man Utd sign?

Man Utd have re-focused their gaze on Viktor Gyokeres who unlike Delap, is willing to join despite United’s lack of UCL football.

However, Arsenal are Gyokeres’ preferred destination and the Gunners have narrowed their own striker search down to two options – Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig).

Only if Arsenal wrap up a deal for Sesko will Man Utd have a shot at landing Gyokeres.

Elsewhere, Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt is keenly admired at Old Trafford. Frankfurt have thus far quoted clubs an eye-watering €100m price tag.

A cheaper option is Fiorentina’s Moise Kean who according to Gazzetta dello Sport, is now a wanted man at Old Trafford…

