Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Viktor Gyokeres, Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen have all been linked with Man Utd

Manchester United have lacked firepower up front this season and are keen to strengthen their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund – who cost United a combined total of more than £100million – have both struggled to get on the scoresheet on a regular basis.

Ruben Amorim will need to add a 20-goal-a-season striker to his squad if United are going to enjoy a better season in 2025/26.

Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every striker to have been linked with United in 2025. We tell you the players’ ages, current clubs, contract situations and what level of interest the club might have in them.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Current club: Everton

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2025

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season and United are reportedly looking to secure his services on a free transfer.

Liam Delap

Current club: Ipswich Town

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2029

A Manchester City academy graduate, Delap joined Ipswich Town last summer and has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell revealed that United have been tracking the England Under-21 international, who is valued at around £40million (€48.4m / $50.4m).

Alexander Isak

Current club: Newcastle United

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2028

Since joining Newcastle in the summer of 2022, Isak has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

United have been linked with the Sweden international, though it remains to be seen whether they can meet Newcastle’s £120million (€145m / $151m) asking price.

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Current club: Crystal Palace

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2026

Mateta has netted 15 goals in all competitions in 2024/25, including a brace in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over United at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk understands that United have shortlisted the 27-year-old but Palace will demand a fee of over £60million (€71.6m / $74.7m).

BUNDESLIGA

Victor Boniface

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2028

Boniface looked set to join Al Nassr in the January transfer window but the deal collapsed after the Saudi Pro League side opted to sign Jhon Duran instead.

A summer move could now be on the cards and online reports in England claim that United are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Harry Kane

Current club: Bayern Munich

Age: 31

Contract expires: 2027

United were heavily linked with Kane prior to his big-money move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 but couldn’t afford his transfer fee and wages.

The 31-year-old is reportedly still on United’s radar and his contract includes a clause that allows him to be bought for just £54million (€65m / $70m) in January 2026.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane

Benjamin Sesko

Current club: RB Leipzig

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2029

Sesko is widely regarded as one of the brightest young forwards in Europe and has been linked with a number of Premier League sides, including United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has a €70million (£58.2m, $74.8m) release clause, although it could rise to as high as €80million (£66.6m, $85.5m) before the end of the season, depending on his performances.

SERIE A

Victor Osimhen

Current club: Napoli (on loan at Galatasaray)

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2026

Osimhen looks set to leave Napoli on a permanent basis in the summer and clubs can trigger the €75million (£62m, $78.5m) release clause in his contract.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that United are firmly in the mix to sign the Nigeria international, and he ‘greatly appreciates’ their interest.

Mateo Retegui

Current club: Atalanta

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2028

Retegui joined Atalanta last summer and has been one of the most in-form forwards in Europe in 2024/25, netting 22 goals in 27 Serie A appearances.

United are reportedly monitoring the Argentina international, who could follow in the footsteps of former Atalanta players Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund.

Wonderful give and go football from Atalanta, Mateo Retegui hammers the home side ahead against the league leaders 💫 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Man6NJAFAS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 18, 2025

El Bilal Toure

Current club: Atalanta (on loan at VfB Stuttgart)

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2027

Toure was bought by Atalanta as a replacement for Hojlund following the Dane’s move to United, but he is currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart.

Reports in France claim that the Bundesliga side could trigger his €18million (£15m, $18.6m) purchase option before allowing him to join United for a higher transfer fee.

Dusan Vlahovic

Current club: Juventus

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Vlahovic looks set to leave Juventus at the end of the 2024/25 season after contract talks between the two parties reached a standstill.

According to online reports in England, the Serbia international has now emerged as a transfer option for United and could be available for just £25million (€29.5m / $30.4m).

LIGUE 1

Jonathan David

Current club: Lille

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2025

David is unlikely to put pen to paper on a new contract with Lille, meaning he is set to leave as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 season.

United have reportedly expressed their interest in the Canada international but they will face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, West Ham, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Randal Kolo Muani

Current club: Paris Saint-Germain (on loan at Juventus)

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2028

United explored a potential loan move for Muani in the January transfer window before he agreed to join Juventus on a temporary basis.

But his loan deal with the Serie A side includes no option or obligation to buy and United may reignite their interest in the striker at the end of the season.

OTHER LEAGUES

Samu Aghehowa

Current club: FC Porto

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2029

Aghehowa joined Porto last summer and has since bagged 20 goals across all competitions, including a brace in their 3-3 draw with United in the Europa League.

According to online reports, United scouts have been keeping tabs on the Spain international and a summer swoop is being considered.

WOW 🤯 Samu Omorodion scores his second of the night and gives Porto the lead! 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Kr041pTsHr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024

Julian Alvarez

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2030

Alvarez is enjoying a sensational debut season at Atletico Madrid after arriving from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth up to €95million (£81.8m / $104m).

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that United are willing to pay €150million (£125m / $157.5m) to bring him back to the Premier League.

Brian Brobbey

Current club: Ajax

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2027

Brobbey was linked with United throughout Erik ten Hag’s time at the club and online reports claim that the Netherlands international was also offered to the club during the January transfer window.

Viktor Gyokeres

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2028

Gyokeres joined Sporting CP in the summer of 2023 and thrived under Amorim, registering 66 goals and 23 assists in 68 appearances in all competitions.

TEAMtalk understands that the United head coach is keen on a reunion with the Sweden international, who has a €100m (£83.6m/$105.1m) release clause.

