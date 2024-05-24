Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney and Benjamin Sesko have all been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Manchester United need to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window – and here are all the potential targets who may be of interest to them.

While Ramsus Hojlund has scored 16 goals in a promising debut season at Old Trafford, he’s also had some dry spells in front of goal.

Anthony Martial – the only other out-and-out senior striker at United – is set to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Below, TEAMtalk guides you through all the strikers that United have been linked with since the last transfer window closed. We tell you their ages, current clubs, contract situations and what the level of interest might be.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Evan Ferguson

Current club: Brighton

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2029

Despite enduring a difficult 2023/24 season, Ferguson is still regarded as one of the world’s most promising young strikers.

United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest in the Republic of Ireland international, who is reportedly valued at £100million.

Ivan Toney

Current club: Brentford

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2025

Toney is expected to leave Brentford in the summer as he is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The England international has previously been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, but there have been rumours that he could now be on United’s shortlist.

That Ivan Toney assist 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rAWBQaMmCW — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 31, 2024

Ollie Watkins

Current club: Aston Villa

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2028

Watkins enjoyed his best-ever Premier League season in 2023/24, registering 19 goals and 13 assists for an Aston Villa side that finished in the top four.

United are reportedly considering an audacious swoop for the 28-year-old and Villa may have to sell him in order to comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

SERIE A

Francesco Camarda

Current club: AC Milan

Age: 16

Contract expires: N/A

An AC Milan academy graduate, Camarda made history in November 2023 after becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in Serie A.

Reports in Italy claim that United have registered their interest in the teenager, but Brexit rules in the UK mean any deal would have to stay on ice until the player turns 18.

Paulo Dybala

Current club: Roma

Age: 30

Contract expires: 2025

According to dubious reports in Spain, United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on Dybala and they could trigger the £10million release clause in his contract.

Albert Gudmundsson

Current club: Genoa

Age: 26 (turns 27 in June)

Contract expires: 2027

Gudmundsson netted 16 goals for Genoa in 2023/24 and TEAMtalk exclusively reported that United, along with Tottenham and Aston Villa, are interested in the Iceland international.

Lautaro Martinez

Current club: Inter Milan

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2026

Reports in Spain claim that United are looking to sign Martinez but a move looks unlikely as the striker has expressed his desire to sign a new deal with Inter.

Victor Osimhen

Current club: Napoli

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Osimhen left Lille in 2020 and has spent the last four seasons at Napoli, where he has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

While United have reportedly expressed their interest in the Nigeria international, TEAMtalk understands that he wants to join Chelsea in the summer.

Dusan Vlahovic

Current club: Juventus

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2026

Online reports in England claim that United are long-term admirers of Vlahovic and they have been keeping close tabs on his contract negotiations with Juventus.

Joshua Zirkzee

Current club: Bologna

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2026

Zirkzee has starred for Bologna in 2023/24, helping them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

United, Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan have all been linked with the Netherlands international, who has a £34million release clause in his contract.

BUNDESLIGA

Serhou Guirassy

Current club: Stuttgart

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2026

Guirassy finished second to Harry Kane in the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot in 2023/24 after scoring 28 league goals for Stuttgart.

Online reports in England claim that United, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have all expressed their interest in the 28-year-old, whose release clause stands at just £15million.

Lois Openda

Current club: RB Leipzig

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2028

Openda netted 28 goals in his debut season at RB Leipzig, including three strikes against Manchester City in the Champions League group stage.

Back in December, TEAMtalk revealed that United representatives have been watching the 24-year-old and a big summer move is on the cards.

Benjamin Sesko

Current club: RB Leipzig

Age: 20 (turns 21 in May)

Contract expires: 2028

United tried to sign Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022 but a move failed to materialise, and he joined RB Leipzig instead.

TEAMtalk understands that United are still interested in the Slovenia international, but they will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

LA LIGA

Joselu

Current club: Espanyol (on loan at Real Madrid)

Age: 34

Contract expires: 2025

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that United are hoping to bring Joselu to Old Trafford.

But the 34-year-old striker is currently on loan at Real Madrid, who have an option to make the move permanent move for just €1.5million.

Vitor Roque

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2031

Roque has endured a difficult start to his Barcelona career and reports in Spain claim that United are willing to offer Mason Greenwood in exchange for the 19-year-old.

EREDIVISIE

Brian Brobbey

Current club: Ajax

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

United have been tracking Brobbey’s progress at Ajax but it remains to be seen whether United will still retain an interest in the Netherlands international if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag.

Santiago Gimenez

Current club: Feyenoord

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2027

United are reportedly among a whole host of Premier League clubs interested in Gimenez, although this rumour has come from a questionable source.

OTHER LEAGUES

Jonathan David

Current club: Lille

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2025

David was the second-top goalscorer in Ligue 1 in 2023/24 and online reports in England claim that he has admirers at United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham.

Baylee Dipepa

Current club: Port Vale

Age: 17

Contract expires: 2026

Dipepa broke into the Port Vale first team in 2023/24 and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are scouting the 17-year-old.

Viktor Gyokeres

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 25 (turns 26 in June)

Contract expires: 2028

Gyokeres enjoyed a sensational debut season at Sporting CP, registering 43 goals and 15 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Online reports in England claim that United have now joined the race for the Sweden international, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Thalys

Current club: Palmeiras

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2026

According to reports in Brazil, United have sent scouts to watch Thalys in action for Palmeiras’ Under-20s. The 19-year-old – who has been compared to Rivaldo – has a £34million release clause in his contract.

OTHER POSITIONS:

Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for the summer after Raphael Varane exit