Four strikers on Man Utd January shortlist amid Sesko injury blow

Nicolo Tresoldi is an option in attack for Manchester United

Nicolo Tresoldi is among four centre-forwards being tracked by Manchester United amid news Benjamin Sesko is facing a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Man Utd have been left regretting their decision not to sign a new striker over the summer. The Red Devils needed to replace Joshua Zirkzee to give Sesko better cover and competition up front.

However, it was not until the final days of the summer window that Everton and Italian clubs made formal approaches for Zirkzee. United decided it was then too late to offload the Dutchman and find a replacement, but they could instead get a new No 9 in January…

Man Utd striker targets

Tresoldi is arguably the most exciting of United’s four striker options.

We revealed on September 9 that United and Tottenham Hotspur are primed to battle for Tresoldi, who has already scored 12 goals in just 14 matches for Club Brugge this season.

In addition to Spurs, United will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for Tresoldi. The 22-year-old is valued at around £42million.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Igor Matanovic (Freiburg) and Dion Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb) are all on United’s shortlist, too.

Mateta has long been a target for the Red Devils, and he could be available for just £25m in January as his contract is running down.

We confirmed on October 5 that United are holding internal talks over whether to move for Freiburg’s £50m-rated star Matanovic.

Sources told us on October 13 that United, Spurs and Everton have all been impressed by Croatia international Beljo, too.

Sesko injury update

Sesko missed the end of last season with a shin injury. He returned to full fitness over the summer, only for the problem to return against Brighton in September.

He has been out of action ever since, with United fans waiting for news on when the 23-year-old might return.

According to trusted United reporter Laurie Whitwell, the side will have to cope without Sesko until January.

Whitwell wrote on X: ‘Confirmed: Benjamin Sesko out until at least January through shin injury.

‘Period of rest is required so striker is fully healed.’

Nagelsmann boost

INEOS could save £6m by hiring Julian Nagelsmann over Eddie Howe, it has emerged.

German reporter and presenter Constantin Eckner has told talkSPORT: “As far as I understand it, Nagelsmann would be interested, but he’s not the frontrunner. Eddie Howe is the frontrunner, but Nagelsmann is ready.

“The DFB, the German Football Association, bought him out of his contract. So there is no hurdle to take.

“He can join whoever he wants, whilst Manchester United have to pay Newcastle United to get Eddie Howe as their manager right now.”

In order to land Howe, Man Utd would need to pay Newcastle United £3m, plus a further £3m for his coaching staff.