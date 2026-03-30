Manchester United are reported to be giving serious thought to the signing of former Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell this summer, after a well-informed journalist confirmed he was a name they are watching and with his price range falls well within the Red Devils’ budget.

The 23-year-old colossus has developed into a fine young centre-half during his two seasons in France with Toulouse, where his strong aerial ability, comfort on the ball and reading of the game have excelled. Having also added a goal threat to his game – the 26-times capped England U21 man has eight strikes to his name from 60 appearances – Cresswell is regarded as one of the best young English central defenders around.

As such, his progress has been noted by a string of high-profile clubs across Europe, and Cresswell actually came close to a January move to Wolfsburg, though the Bundesliga outfit were ultimately unable to meet Toulouse’s €30m (£26m, $35m) valuation of the defender.

However, such a fee would not trouble sides in the Premier League and, while the likes of West Ham, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move, respected journalist Ben Jacobs now says that Manchester United are very much now considering a move.

TEAMtalk understands United will be in the market for a new central defender this summer amid fitness concerns around both Mathijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, with both centre-halves having missed a chunk of games this season.

And discussing their interest in bringing the former Leeds man to Old Trafford, Jacobs confirmed to Leeds United News: “One player they really like that’s a new name that I can bring to the mix, is Charlie Cresswell, who used to be at Leeds United, England U21 international.

“Wolfsburg came very close to signing him in January. But they were not able to meet the Toulouse valuation, so he’s still there.

“He’s playing every week in Ligue 1, and along with a few other names, he’s one of the profiles that Man United are looking at,” Jacobs said.

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Cresswell to Man Utd will hurt Leeds United fans

Described as a ‘6ft 2in monster’, Cresswell currently sits in the top 100th percentile for duels won, aerial duels won, goals, expected goals and shots (via FotMob) versus his peers in Europe’s top five leagues, in stats that give even more reason for Man Utd to pursue a deal.

For those reasons, and given the club is knowingly in the market to sign a young, upcoming centre-half, Cresswell would appear to tick the bill for United.

However, while they have not yet given the green light to a concrete move, confirmation from Jacobs that he is a player of interest to director of football Jason Wilcox suggests he is one they will continue to monitor as we edge closer towards the summer window.

Such a move would also not go down well with Leeds fans.

Many were left disappointed when academy graduate Cresswell was allowed to depart for Toulouse in summer 2024, having been sold off for a mere £4m (€5m, $6m) and having never really been given a chance to stake his claim for a regular place in the side under Daniel Farke.

Ultimately, though, his decision to push Farke’s hand to give him more starts left all parties deciding a parting of ways would be in everyone’s best interests, despite the feeling among fans that Cresswell was a talent they should have held on to.

Indeed, he left Elland Road having only made 14 appearances for the club, just seven of which were under Farke during his first season at the helm.

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