Man Utd strongly considering Jadon Sancho bid despite alarmingly unfavourable terms

Manchester United are weighing up whether to accept a mind-boggling Juventus offer for Jadon Sancho that they ordinarily would have dismissed out of hand, per a report.

Sancho, 23, remains frozen out at Old Trafford. The ex-Borussia Dortmund winger has not played for The Red Devils since August and continues to train away from the first-team group at United’s Carrington complex.

Sancho’s issue with manager Erik ten Hag has been well documented.

The pair engaged in a public spat following Sancho’s omission from the squad to face Arsenal on September 3. Ten Hag pointed to a lack of application in training and failure to follow strategic orders as the reason why.

The situation escalated when Sancho took to social media to effectively brand his manager a liar. Neither party has softened their stance and a January move now looks inevitable.

Saudi Arabian clubs are known to hold interest, as do Dortmund and Serie A giant Juventus.

Today’s update focuses on the latter, with Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming Juve have put an offer on the table.

Juventus make lowball offer as Man Utd get desperate

It’s stated Juventus have ‘made their move’ and proposed a six-month loan with an option – not an obligation – to buy.

Juventus have also offered to cover one third of Sancho’s colossal salary. Reports differ as to the exact amount Sancho pockets each week, though all conclude it’s north of £300,000-a-week.

As such, Man Utd would be on the hook for more than £200,000-a-week in salary commitments during the loan. What’s more, given there’s no obligation to buy, there’d be no guarantee Sancho is signed outright when the loan concludes.

Ordinarily, Man Utd would scoff at such an unfavourable offer. Indeed, the report acknowledges this when stating that ‘under normal conditions’ it’s ‘a proposal that The Red Devils would never have accepted’.

But United are reportedly ‘in a hurry’ to wrap Sancho’s future up ahead of the winter window and are ‘gradually giving in to the idea of ​​having to evaluate an extreme solution’.

It’s suggested Sancho will turn his nose up at Saudi interest, thus removing the option that was likeliest to see the winger leave outright. Dortmund’s presence in the race is still a concern for Juventus and it’s hinted they may be the player’s preferred option.

In all likelihood, United will not rush into a decision on Sancho five weeks ahead of the window opening.

It would make little sense to accept Juve’s sub-par proposal before first learning whether Dortmund intend to make an offer of their own.

Regardless, it now appears increasingly clear Sancho won’t be at Old Trafford beyond the January window.

