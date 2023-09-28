Man Utd stun Liverpool with huge January offer prepared for Sancho replacement

Manchester United have identified their replacement for Jadon Sancho and how much it’ll take to sign the winger who’ll set Liverpool plans ablaze has come to light, according to reports.

The latest from the i newspaper regarding the Sancho v Erik ten Hag feud suggested player power will not win out in this instance. The relationship between the pair is reportedly broken beyond repair. As such, speculation is heightening that Sancho will leave Old Trafford at some stage in 2024.

With Antony also absent as he attempts to clear his name amid domestic violence allegations, Man Utd lack for impactful options on their right flank.

Another club who may soon be in the market for a proven new wideman is Liverpool. The Reds successfully fended off Saudi Arabian interest in Mohamed Salah over the summer. However, the interest will not subside and an exit next year continues to be touted.

One player Liverpool have been heavily linked with signing to replace their Egyptian king is Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international, 25, has begun the season in fine form for Juventus, scoring four goals and providing one assist across his first six matches.

Chiesa has been deployed in more of a central role behind the striker this term, though initially made his name as a classy and dynamic winger.

However, according to fresh reports out of Italy, Man Utd could beat Liverpool to the punch once the winter window opens its doors.

Sancho out, Chiesa in?

Firstly, Calciomercato (as cited by Sport Witness), state United have ‘identified Chiesa as a target to replace Jadon Sancho.’

Ten Hag reportedly wants a deal done ‘as early as January’. Whether that’s due to the Sancho/Antony issues or through fears Chiesa might wind up at Anfield if delaying isn’t made clear.

In any case, it’s acknowledged plucking Chiesa out of Turin will be a ‘difficult’ undertaking.

Firstly, a transfer fee no less than €60m (approx. £52m) will be required before Juventus even begin to contemplate a sale.

Man Utd were hampered by Financial Fair Play constraints over the summer, something that resulted in Sofyan Amrabat arriving on loan with an option to buy, rather than outright. Whether United can splash out £50m-plus just six months later is a question that obviously needs answering.

Furthermore, the move is complicated by the fact Juventus will soon hold a meeting with Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, regarding a new contract.

The frontman’s current deal expires in 2025, though it’s claimed Juventus want an extra 12 months tacked on. If Chiesa and his agent agree, Juventus would then re-open talks over a longer-term deal at the end of the current campaign.

In effect, Juventus are trying to protect their investment without having to commit to a lucrative long-term contract right here and now.

Man Utd interest not all it seems?

TuttoMercatoWeb provide their take on the story and echo many of the claims made by Calciomercato.

TMW note Man Utd are ‘on the trail’ of Chiesa and are ‘ready to make an offer’ in January. The same €60m (approx. £52m) price tag is cited.

But when summarising the information from Italy, Sport Witness are keen to stress Man Utd’s reported interest in the player could be being used by Chiesa’s camp to aid their negotiations over a new contract with Juventus.

If true, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time Man Utd have been used in that way.

