Man Utd stunned as Euro giant surges into race for top Ratcliffe target; Arsenal also keen

Manchester United are looking to bring in a new left-back in the summer and Girona star Miguel Gutierrez is reportedly at the top of their shortlist.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have exposed the Red Devil’s lack of cover in the position, with the likes of Diogo Dalot and Sofyan Amrabat forced to fill in for the duo.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to turn Old Trafford into the best place in Europe to develop hot prospects and Gutierrez, 22, certainly fits into that category.

The talented defender left Real Madrid to join Girona in 2022 and he has quickly become one of the most important players at the club.

Gutierrez has made 34 appearances in total this season, scoring one goal and making six assists in the process.

He is a key reason why Girona are enjoying the best season in their history. They currently sit third in the LaLiga table – on track to qualify for the Champions League.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Man Utd interested in signing Gutierrez, but they are not alone in their pursuit of the left-back.

Arsenal are also admirers of the Spaniard, but it seems that another top European club are set to join the race.

Bayern Munich to rival Man Utd for Girona star

According to reports from Spain, as cited by GOAL, Bayern Munich are the latest club to show an interest in Gutierrez.

It’s claimed that they see the youngster as a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies, who looks set to join Real Madrid in the summer.

Davies has been a key player for Bayern for several years and replacing him will be no easy task, but they believe Gutierrez has the capabilities to do so.

Gutierrez is under contract at Girona until 2027 so they hold all the power in negotiations and certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap.

Reports suggest that the left-back is valued at around £30m – significantly more than the €5m (£4.3m) they paid for him two years ago.

Real Madrid retained 50% of his economic rights when they sold him and also included an €8m (£6.8m) buyback clause in his contract.

Los Blancos could, therefore, opt to trigger that clause and flip him for an instant profit. It seems unlikely they’d try and integrate him into the first team given Davies’ expected arrival.

Man Utd hold a concrete interest in Gutierrez, so it will be interesting to see if they can beat Bayern and Arsenal to his signature.