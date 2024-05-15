Manchester United and Manchester City are battling to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen star this summer.

The right-back has played a starring role in Bayer Leverkusen’s title-winning season that has so far seen them go undefeated across all competitions.

Xabi Alonso’s side will hope to become the first team in Bundesliga history to go unbeaten for a full campaign when they face Augsburg on Saturday, before facing Atalanta and FC Kaiserslautern in the Europa League and DFB-Pokal finals respectively.

Frimpong is known for his defensive solidity but more so for his attacking flair and has contributed an impressive 14 goals and 12 assists so far this term.

READ MORE: Man Utd bait Barcelona with Mason Greenwood swap offer as Ratcliffe moves for Laporta’s ‘big mistake’

A Man City academy graduate, he was sold by the Cityzens to Celtic for just £350,000 in 2019, before he joined Leverkusen for £11.5m two years later.

Pep Guardiola’s side seemingly regret letting him leave and are seriously interested in re-signing the full-back as they eye a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

As for Man Utd, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a big admirer of Frimpong and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka expected to depart Old Trafford, the Red Devils need to bring in a new right-back this summer.

Man City initiate talks with former player Jeremie Frimpong

According to reports from Germany, Frimpong is now ‘leaning towards leaving Leverkusen this summer’ in a major boost to Man Utd and Man City‘s hopes of bringing him in.

The 23-year-old only signed a new contract with Leverkusen in October last year but they have been trying to tie him down to new terms.

That is because he has a bargain £34m release clause in his deal, which Alonso is desperate to get removed.

Talks over a renewal are currently at a standstill, however, which is why so many top clubs believe they can bring him in this summer.

Along with Man Utd and Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Real Madrid have also registered an interest in Frimpong.

FEATURE: A brilliant XI of academy graduates sold by Man City: Palmer, Frimpong, Olise…

The Cityzens are trying to steal a march on their rivals and have reportedly ‘opened talks’ with the Dutch international’s representatives.

As per HITC, they are ‘confident’ of winning the race for Frimpong, but a lot of twists could still happen in the run up to the transfer window.

He certainly has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, with attacking full-backs often playing a key role for successful sides in the division.

£34m is a huge bargain for a player of Frimpong’s quality and Man City and Man Utd will have no hesitation in triggering that option.

If the Manchester rivals both do so, it will be up to the player to choose between them.

DON’T MISS: Jack Grealish tipped for position change as Tottenham linked with stunning Man City raid