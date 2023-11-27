Man Utd stunned as Jadon Sancho snubs major European transfer with excluded winger naming his No 1 choice

Jadon Sancho could be booted out of Man Utd on the cheap

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has made clear he has no interest in a move to Italy with Juventus after making clear the club he wants to move to next, according to a report.

The winger has not kicked a ball in anger for United since August 26 when he appeared as a substitute during a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. Since then, a very bitter and public feud with manager Erik ten Hag – whom Sancho has accused on not telling the truth and scapegoating him – has seen him forced to stay away from the rest of the Manchester United first-team squad.

And with the two men at loggerheads – Sancho is refusing to apologise for his public outburst – a premature end to his time at Old Trafford now looks very much on the cards.

It’s a massive shame for both the player and the United, who spent the best part of two years chasing the winger before eventually paying Borussia Dortmund a whopping £73m for his services.

However, Sancho has rarely shown his true colours at Old Trafford and has largely struggled to replicate his incredible form while starring for BVB in the Bundesliga and in Europe.

And with an end to his feud with Ten Hag no nearer a resolution, United are now actively seeking a buyer for the troubled star.

Despite his lack of game-time, suitors are not short off the ground. The likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea are among those to be linked, while interest also comes from overseas in the form of Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

As reported, though, Sancho is not keen to quit mainland European football for the riches of the Gulf State just yet.

Jadon Sancho to snub Juventus transfrer approach

That leaves Juventus as the side seen as the most likely to secure Sancho’s services in the January window.

And while the winger’s £250,000 a week wages packet could prove an issue, Juventus are keen to sign the winger on loan if United are able to help cover a portion of his salary.

Before any deal is done, however, our sources have informed us that United will need an obligation to make any loan move permanent from any such club keen to sign Sancho in January.

As a result, they do not want to find themselves facing the same issues over Sancho again come the summer.

And with Juventus making clear their intentions to bring the 23-times capped England winger in, talks between the two clubs have reportedly been ongoing for quite some time.

However, Italian outlet Calciomercato claims Sancho has made clear he has no intentions of moving to Italy with Juventus.

And they state that, if the winger is to leave Old Trafford, he has made clear his intentions of returning to previous club Borussia Dortmund, who have also been linked with a move.

Sancho played the best football of his career for BVB and it’s reported he has informed his agent to push for a return to the Westfalenstadion after making clear they are his No 1 preference.

What next for Sancho and Man Utd?

We reported earlier this year that, while Dortmund would be open to a possible move, their entire prospects of signing him would rest on the club progressing through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

As it stands they are currently top of a very tight and competitive Group F table. And while only three points separates Dortmund from Newcastle in fourth, the German side can book their place in the next phase with a victory over AC Milan on Tuesday.

Should Sancho get his wish and re-sign for Dortmund, it will bring an end to his rather underwhelming stint at Old Trafford.

In 137 games for BVB, Sancho scored 50 goals and made another 64 goals, underlining his qualities as one of the game’s elite stars.

By contrast, at United, the 23-year-old has just 12 goals and six assists from 82 appearances.

It’s reported United could accept a knockdown fee of just £35m to take the winger off their hands in January. And while a loan deal appears the more likely, the Red Devils will want guarantees put in place over a permanent summer move.

For their part, United will likely use any promised funds on signing a replacement, with a REl Betis winger among those linked.

