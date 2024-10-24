A sensational report has claimed Marcus Rashford has asked to leave Manchester United at the earliest opportunity in January, and three potential moves – one of which would see the forward join a Premier League rival – have been touted.

Rashford, 26, has been well below par since the beginning of last season. The forward’s record in the Premier League in that span stands at just eight goals and four assists in 41 matches. That is a far cry from the impressive 17 goals and five assists Rashford provided in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

And according to a bombshell report from Spanish outlet Nacional, Rashford seemingly believes the fault for his decline lays with Man Utd.

It’s claimed Rashford ‘believes there is neither an ambitious nor stable project’ in the works at Old Trafford. As such, it’s remarkably claimed he ‘has already asked his agent to try to get him out of there.’

The attacker is said to be seeking a move away ‘as soon as possible’ and in the upcoming January transfer window if viable.

The report then named three clubs who ‘would be delighted to secure the services’ of Rashford in just over two months’ time – Aston Villa, Napoli and Marseille.

Of the three, a transfer within England to Aston Villa would undoubtedly be the most surprising. Yet under Unai Emery, Villa have established themselves as a bona fide force and currently sit atop the table in the revamped Champions League.

Could Marcus Rashford really leave Man Utd in January?

The report claimed a switch to Napoli where Rashford would link up with former United teammates Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku is the likeliest outcome if Rashford does depart.

That is reportedly because Napoli – at the behest of manager Antonio Conte – are the most ‘insistent’ of the suitors.

Napoli would also give Rashford the opportunity to challenge for league titles, with the club currently leading the way in Serie A in Conte’s first season in charge.

A transfer to Marseille – where Rashford would play alongside ex-Man Utd winger Mason Greenwood – was deemed the least likely of the trio of potential moves. Explaining why, it was stated the French side would simply not be able to muster the sorts of sums Man Utd would demand.

The Spanish outlet in question aren’t known for being among the more reliable when it comes to transfer news and their claims that Rashford not only wants out, but has asked to leave are certainly eye-catching.

Nonetheless, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, learned on October 21 that a Rashford exit from Man Utd isn’t as fanciful as it may seen.

Sources told Gillan that Rashford leaving Man Utd in 2025 – and potentially as early as January – is not impossible.

Furthermore, we’ve been informed higher profile clubs such as PSG and Bayern Munich would be interested in exploring a move if the green light were granted.

However, it is vitally important to note that as of now, Man Utd have NOT authorised Rashford to leave. Only if approval from the club is given – and there’s zero guarantee it will be – would the likes of PSG and Bayern make an approach.

Latest Man Utd transfer news – Bayern deal / Antony exit

In other news, Man Utd have been backed to hijack Real Madrid’s attempts to sign Alphonso Davies.

The left-back is in the final year of his contract and could sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Elsewhere, Goal Brasil state Man Utd have approved a loan exit in January for misfiring winger Antony. A return to former club Ajax is understood to be the player’s preference.

Finally, A Bola state Man Utd are ramping up another raid on Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Teenage forward Geovany Quenda is the player in United’s sights from Sporting who have previously sold Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, Marcos Rojo and Bruno Fernandes to the Red Devils.

