Manchester United are rivalling Premier League side Tottenham and Italian outfit Fiorentina for the signing of Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic, according to reports, amid uncertainty about Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils earmarked midfield as the top priority area to improve over the summer transfer window, with Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos joining from Brighton, Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

United have also signed back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer, while Tottenham youngster Tynan Thompson also arrived in a deal worth around £8m.

There have been rumours that Man Utd could still sign a left-back, a left-winger and a striker before the end of the transfer window – but left-back seems the most likely position for them to improve.

However, it has been made clear by reliable journalist Ben Jacobs and other reports that INEOS will sanction a move for a striker if Zirkzee leaves this summer.

Jacobs said on Wednesday that Man Utd are “alert” to bringing in a new striker if Zirkzee departs amid interest from Premier League and Serie A sides.

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Jacobs told Betway Insider: “A left-back seems to be the priority. They’ll be alert also to a No. 9, and if Joshua Zirkzee goes, that also becomes more pressing in the final hours or days of the window, and yet, if Manchester United can’t reinforce, then they obviously have the ability not to sanction a move.”

With Como set to sign Moise Kean before the deadline, Serie A side Fiorentina are now in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Netherlands international Zirkee from Man Utd, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Another player who Fiorentina have their eye on is Freiburg striker Matanovic, with Thursday’s print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) revealing that it’s ‘difficult but not impossible’ for the Croatian to end up at the Serie A outfit.

Interest from Man Utd and Tottenham is making that more difficult for the striker, who scored 11 Bundesliga goals last term, with Matanovic considered the ‘heir to Mario Mandzukic’ in Croatia.

Man Utd could now have a clear path for Matanovic with Omar Marmoush moving to Tottenham and Fiorentina getting serious for Zirkzee.

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Man Utd left-back update

Giving an update on the hunt for a new left-back at Man Utd, Jacobs added: “And at left-back, we need to keep a close eye to see whether anything is possible in these final days of the window. Alejandro Balde has been offered around, and my understanding is that Barcelona would be prepared to sanction an exit at about €45 million.

“Manchester United may be more inclined, though, to do a loan, and part of that is to give themselves freedom in 2027 if they want to make an assault on their top target, Lewis Hall.

“Hall is not thought to be available this late in the window, so Manchester United have to understand whether it’s better to sign a left-back now, or to find somebody that’s more of a stopgap, and then to go for their ultimate lead target in Lewis Hall next year.

“But Balde is one possibility. I’m just told if Manchester United move, they would prefer to have a loan and potentially an option to buy, as opposed to an outright sale. That could still be one to watch between now and the end of the window.

“Nothing has advanced, though, and they’ve been offered Jorge Salinas and David Raum as another option left back.”