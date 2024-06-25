Manchester United have big plans for the summer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined to make his full first season at Old Trafford a successful one.

As we have consistently reported, a new striker, centre-back and midfielder are Ratcliffe’s three top priorities and new signings are just around the corner.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning a second bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, while they are willing to match the release clause of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Now, it has been claimed that Ratcliffe has decided on his top midfield target, with Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte a serious option.

As previously reported, Man Utd are willing to consider bids for all their midfielders this summer, with the exception of hot prospect Kobbie Mainoo.

Casemiro in particular has been deemed surplus to requirements and is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian will need replacing if he does leave and Ugarte, 23, fits in with Ratcliffe’s philosophy of buying young players with high potential.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the Uruguayan international before PSG won the race last summer, paying £51.1m to sign him from Sporting Lisbon.

Man Utd see bid ‘rejected’ but there’s still hope

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Man Utd have made a ‘first offer’ to PSG for Ugarte.

The report claims that the opening bid has been ‘rejected out of hand’ by the French giants, but they are ‘open’ to negotiations for him.

The Red Devils have been ‘invited’ to submit an improved offer for Ugarte and it will be interesting to see if they take the bait.

The youngster started out 2023/24 as a mainstay in PSG’s starting XI but gradually fell out of favour with manager Luis Enrique and now it’s ‘unclear’ whether he’ll stay at the Parc des Princes.

Man Utd are not the only team to have shown an interest in Ugarte although they are ‘front of the queue’, with two unnamed Italian teams also making enquiries about him.

Sky Sports News has now backed up the report – claiming Man Utd are ‘interested in Ugarte’ but don’t go as far to say that a bid has been launched.

Ugarte is currently away on international duty with Uruguay for the Copa America and played 90 minutes in their 3-1 win over Panama on Monday.

The midfielder was asked about his future in an interview in May and suggested he has no desire to leave PSG, but didn’t fully rule out a departure.

“Next season still at PSG? I hope so, I’d love to stay here. We will see what’s going to happen,” Ugarte said.

