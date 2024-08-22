Man Utd remain keen on Atalanta star Ederson as they close in on Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte but a shock report claims they have another top midfielder on their radar.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth has been chasing Ugarte for much of the summer and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Red Devils are close to tying up a deal worth around £50m.

The Uruguayan international is likely to join on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy inserted into the agreement.

But with Man Utd midfielders Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen all facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, the club have been tipped to bring in another centre-mid.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Man Utd are in talks with Atalanta over a potential move for Brazilian midfielder Ederson, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old played a key role in Atalanta’s fantastic 2023/24 campaign that saw them win the Europa League and finish fourth in the Serie A table.

Man Utd’s representatives have been in talks with Atalanta to sort out the paperwork for Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Old Trafford last summer and Ederson was reportedly a big topic of conversation.

Man Utd make surprise move for Serie A maestro

According to Pedulla, Man Utd viewed their recent meeting with Atalanta as the ‘right opportunity’ to sign Ederson. They are said to have a ‘great relationship’ with the Italian side due to their previous business.

The report claims that the Red Devils have tabled a bid of €50m (£42.5m) for the Brazilian, which, if true, would be a major shock as they try and finalise a deal for Ugarte.

However, the bid ‘was not entertained’ by Atalanta, who are determined to keep hold of their best players for the coming season.

The Italian club are likely to lose another key midfielder in Teun Koopmeiners this summer amid interest from Juventus and therefore, selling Ederson too seems unlikely.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man Utd have shown an interest in Ederson this summer but there is no indication that a bid as been made as they don’t want to jeopardise their move for Ugarte.

McTominay, Casemiro and Eriksen would likely have to be sold before the Red Devils but down a big money offer for another midfielder.

We understand that Man Utd could make another addition after Ugarte, but Ashworth’s priority at this stage is to sign a new left-back.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to face injury problems and therefore Erik ten Hag wants more cover for the duo.

Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell is one potential option for the Red Devils, along with free agent Marcos Alonso.

