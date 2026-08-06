Man Utd suffer double blow in search for third midfield signing amid Ornstein bombshell

Aurelien Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd have suffered a double blow in their pursuit of a third midfield signing this summer with potential issues over deals for Carlos Baleba and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Red Devils have already brought in two new midfielders this summer with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos arriving from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

Man Utd had looked likely to seal a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson earlier in the summer but the deal feel through at the last minute over medical concerns.

The Red Devils have refused to pay over the odds for a number of players this summer as they look to move away from their reputation of overspending on average players.

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano and other informed journalists have revealed that Roma and France star Manu Kone is a top option for Man Utd, while Brighton’s Baleba is also under consideration.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, we have to mention more things, something to clarify on Man Utd. There is a difference on two profiles being linked over the recent days.

READ MORE: Man Utd considering shock left-back signing after Hall, Lewis-Skelly rejections – ‘a lot cheaper’

“I would say two, three profiles because Danilo from Brazil is a player who has been offered to Man Utd. It’s not a negotiation started from Man Utd.

“Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration. Man Utd spoke to the agents of the player.

“Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So, Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield, but Danilo has been offered to Utd.

“Utd called the agent of Manu Kone, so it’s different, but yet to be a club-to-club negotiation. So, Man Utd could go for a different midfielder.

“It’s still an open story. And for example, Baleba is also a player who would be super keen on joining Manchester United.

“Already one year ago, Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd, but on this one, it’s on Man Utd to decide if they want to return in talks with Brighton or not.

“So, that’s the status around these players. That’s the status around these midfielders.”

Man Utd could have suffered a Baleba transfer blow

But Baleba’s plans for the pre-season are in tatters with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing that the Cameroon international has suffered an ankle ligament injury.

READ MORE: Man Utd eye £116m DOUBLE Newcastle raid as Ornstein drops Lewis Hall update

Ornstein insists that Baleba ‘is a doubt for the start of the 2026-27 campaign’ and adds: ‘Baleba is expected to spend a period on the sidelines but Brighton hope the problem is not a long-term one.’

If Man Utd decide to make a firm offer for Baleba this summer, then the Brighton midfielder could face a race against time to prove his fitness before the end of the month.

On a potential move to Man Utd, Ornstein wrote: ‘Baleba had been the subject of transfer interest from Manchester United at the end of last season, but no move has materialised for the 22-year-old. United had broadly agreed personal terms with Baleba last summer and continued to track him during the 2025-26 season, but have instead moved for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to add to their midfield ranks.’

Another reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, told The United Stand: “I think if they want Baleba, they can get Baleba. If they want Berge, they can get Berge. If they want Adams, they can get Adams. So those are the three most viable names, but there’s also the scenario now where it’s only two midfielders because they won’t panic buy a third.”

Rodri deal to Barcelona could block Tchouameni exit

And now Man Utd are facing another potential transfer blow with Man City midfielder Rodri reportedly now informing Real Madrid that he would rather move to Barcelona this summer.

That means that Real Madrid could look to keep Man Utd target Tchouameni around for at least another season if they can’t land the Spain international from the Citizens.

Reliable RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed on Thursday: ‘Rodri’s preference is to join Barcelona over Real Madrid, with both Manchester City and Real Madrid aware of the player’s stance. Barcelona have held a long-standing interest in the midfielder, which intensified following Frenkie de Jong’s injury.

‘The club believe Rodri would be an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s system, while the player is understood to feel he would thrive in Barcelona’s style of play. Barcelona must now find the financial resources to make a deal possible. An offer in the region of €60–70m could be enough to satisfy Manchester City.’