Man Utd summer exit ‘confirmed’ after brutal Ten Hag rejection; Ratcliffe draws up replacement plan

Anthony Martial is set to leave Man Utd at the end of the season

Out of favour Manchester United striker Anthony Martial will definitely leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, making just four Premier League starts this term before he was sidelined with a groin injury.

Martial’s contract is set to expire in June and is set to depart Old Trafford as a free agent after nine years with the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils are keen to sign a new striker in the summer and given Rasmus Hojlund’s current form, Martial isn’t in Ten Hag’s long term plans.

Man Utd’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a new prolific forward one of his summer priorities and is reportedly considering a shock move for former Tottenham man Harry Kane.

Other exciting names such as Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and Brazilian sensation Luis Guilherme have also been linked with Man Utd in recent weeks.

Man Utd’s hunt for a new striker will intensify over the next few months, with Martial on his way out of the club.

Martial could return to Ligue 1 next season

According to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, Man Utd have ‘decided against’ triggering the one-year extension clause in Martial’s contract.

“Man United are inclined to not activate Anthony Martial’s renewal option, confirmed,” he wrote on X.

“The striker is out of Ten Hag’s plans and – unless sensational twists – he will leave Man Utd in June as a free agent.

“To date, no club have made concrete actions for him.”

Martial’s agents will no doubt be working hard on finding him a new club and several have been linked with a move for him already.

As reported by TEAMtalk, his previous club Monaco have registered an interest in him, while fellow Ligue 1 side Marseille are also keen.

It’s also thought that teams from Saudi Arabia are keeping close tabs on Martial’s progress and they would be able to offer him the most lucrative contract.

What seems certain, is that this will be Martial’s final campaign at Man Utd. He is expected to return from his injury at the beginning of April.

