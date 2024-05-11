Man Utd summer sale lined up as brutal Ratcliffe squad cull claims first victim

Could Victor Lindelof be the first victim of the Ratcliffe revolution at Man Utd?

Victor Lindelof has reportedly been put up for sale by Man Utd as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s brutal squad cull gets underway at Old Trafford.

Significant changes are expected at Man Utd this summer following Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a 27.7 per cent stake over the winter, which saw the INEOS billionaire assume control of all football operations.

Manager Erik ten Hag is widely expected to be sacked having failed to build on the promise of his first season at the club, with TEAMtalk revealing on March 1 that the Dutch boss is seen as a “dead man walking” by club insiders.

With Man Utd out of contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the playing squad is also expected to be remoulded under the new regime.

Reports last month claimed Man Utd are prepared to listen to offers for almost every player in their current squad this summer with Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund the only stars deemed safe from the cull.

And it has emerged that Lindelof is one player at serious risk of being moved on, with talkSPORT radio claiming the Swede will be sacrificed to make way for new defensive recruits.

Victor Linelof to move on as Man Utd target new recuits?

With Raphael Varane set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in June, the report claims Lindelof will also be moved on as Man Utd pursue two new centre backs.

The club is said to be “exploring a deal” for Gleison Bremer, the Brazilian defender currently with Juventus, where the 27-year-old is said to have a release clause of £51.5million.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Tosin Adarabioyo, whose Fulham contract is set to expire this summer, have also caught the eye.

Lindelof has largely struggled to convince since joining Man Utd from Benfica for an initial £30.7m in the summer of 2017.

The 29-year-old is due to entire the final year of his existing deal in the summer, with Man Utd likely to aim to recoup a transfer fee for the player rather than run the risk of Lidelof leaving on a free transfer in 2025.

Lidelof has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford, with groin and hamstring injuries restricting him to just 19 Premier League appearances this season.

The latter has kept him out of Ten Hag’s side since the 1-1 draw at Brentford on March 30.

