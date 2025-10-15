Man Utd had summer signing ‘90% done’ before Chelsea hijacked – it’s why no midfielder arrived

Manchester United had a £30m summer transfer nearing completion before Chelsea swooped, and two sources claim the knock-on effects of losing that deal played a part in United NOT signing a new midfielder.

The primary focus at Man Utd in the previous window was adding goals, and lots of them. Three new forwards arrived, with the combined additions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko costing United roughly £200m (including future add-ons).

But long before all three players signed, Man Utd were pushing hard to land Liam Delap.

By way of a release clause, the former Ipswich Town striker was available for just £30m.

Man Utd worked on the move but failure to qualify for the Champions League by way of winning the Europa League prompted Delap to choose Chelsea.

Had Delap signed at Old Trafford, Man Utd might never have moved for Sesko who at £73.7m, cost almost two-and-a-half times the Delap fee.

According to Daily Mail reporters, Chris Wheeler and Nathan Salt, Man Utd paying so much more when signing a new striker was part of the reason the club wound up signing no new midfielders.

Asked whether United’s plan was always to sign three attackers and zero midfielders, the reporters replied: “Liam Delap, now at Chelsea, was a move that was 90 per cent done for £30m and that still feels something of a sliding doors moment in terms of the money that would have been freed up to add a midfielder.”

Man Utd’s new No 1 midfield target

Central midfield has arguably been Man Utd’s biggest point of concern in the early going this season.

Bruno Fernandes is now deployed in a deeper role, but who should play alongside the captain remains a sore spot.

Casemiro is not the player he once was and United can be overrun when that pair comes up against a three-man midfield.

Manuel Ugarte has started just two of United’s seven Premier League matches this season. Kobbie Mainoo has plummeted down the pecking order.

Man Utd did launch an approach for Carlos Baleba in the summer but per the Mail reporters, United never actually expected to strike a deal.

Instead, it was claimed Man Utd’s enquiry was more with a view to laying the groundwork for a future move.

The latest from the i paper stated Man Utd are now cooling on the idea of signing Baleba for two separate reasons.

Instead, Man Utd’s new number one midfield target for 2026 is Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

Latest Man Utd news – Paul Scholes dumbfounded at two decisions…

🔴⚫️ Scholes dumbfounded at two Man Utd transfers that damaged both players

🔴⚫️ How Man Utd’s line-up has changed in Ruben Amorim’s first 50 games after £166.3m overhaul

🔴⚫️ Tottenham to break the bank for sensational Harry Kane return as TWO advantages over Man Utd revealed – sources

VOTE: Which striker scores more this season? ⬇️