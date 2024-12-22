One of the least-criticised Manchester United players this season is now facing his turn in the spotlight after making a ‘stupid’ mistake in their shocking 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, which could have major consequences for some of their under-performing flops.

Man Utd suffered their heaviest defeat yet under Ruben Amorim when Bournemouth put three past them without reply on Sunday afternoon. Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo all scored past Andre Onana to condemn the Red Devils to defeat.

Kluivert’s goal came from the penalty spot after a foul by Noussair Mazraoui on himself. And for that reason, the right-back, who has generally been seen as a decent signing by pundits, has been blasted by Michael Owen.

When it was put to Owen that Mazraoui’s mistake was ‘rash’, the former Man Utd striker took things further.

“You’re being kind. A little rash? A little stupid more like,” he said, speaking on Premier League Productions.

“What on earth are you doing? Two players are waiting for him, he’s not going to score from there and he dives in.

“Just stay on your feet and usher him away. It’s just a poor, poor decision.”

Amorim needs to be brutal – Owen

Continuing his damning assessment of Man Utd, Owen claimed Amorim should ensure some of his most disappointing players never get the chance to play for the club again.

“The sad thing from Manchester United these days is they go 1-0 down and you never really think they’re going to come back,” Owen said. “They’re not a good team.

“Ruben Amorim needs to be watching that game and ensure these players that are not performing do not put on the shirt again. He needs to be that brutal and that ruthless.”

To some extent, Amorim has already shown a ruthless side to Marcus Rashford, who was left out of the squad for the third game in a row.

Amorim decisions criticised as Rashford fallout continues

Amorim himself has been told he is not immune to blame for the Bournemouth defeat, with one pundit questioning his decisions.

Michael Brown told the BBC that Amorim ‘has to stop making so many changes’ if Man Utd are to settle their form down.

As for his decision to keep leaving Rashford out, Gary Neville has predicted the ‘inevitable’ change that will come next month, explaining how Amorim has been protecting himself with his handling of the situation.

But it isn’t all doom and gloom, with Amorim advised ahead of the game of four players he should be building around – and a new signing lined up to arrive already in 2025.

