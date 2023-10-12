Man Utd summer signing ‘regretting’ transfer as serious questions are raised over decision to snub Prem rivals

The decision to quit Chelsea and sign for Manchester United will already be eating away at Mason Mount, according to one observer, with the player now questioning the wisdom of his move to Old Trafford.

The England star ditched Stamford Bridge in a £55m move to the north-west, becoming the first Manchester United signing of a busy summer window. In joining a side that finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup last season, the 24-year-old would not have envisaged United’s early season struggles.

Yet after eight games played, United find themselves, perhaps fortunately, to be marooned in mid-table, having won four and lost four of their opening games. Indeed, with back-to-back defeats in the Champions League to boot, United are staring down the barrell of their worst start to a season since 1986.

And that form, unsurprisingly, has seen questions raised on the future of Erik ten Hag with some suggesting a continuation of their bleak form will see his job coming under threat. As a result, Ten Hag has already been linked with a surprise return to a former club if the axe were to fall.

However, that possibility still needs a lot of dominoes to fall before that becomes a reality.

As for Mount, he has found himself given regular time by Ten Hag whenever fit. He started United’s first two games against Wolves and Tottenham before missing a month through injury. He’s since recovered and returned to Ten Hag’s side, though his slow start of just no goals and just one assist from eight appearances suggests he too is struggling to find his best form.

Mason Mount will be ‘questioning’ Man Utd transfer

Now in light of the club’s struggles, former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson can’t help but think Mount may be questioning the wisdom in his decision to leave Stamford Bridge.

In conversation with Betfred, Johnson feels Mount may well have been better sticking where he was.

“At the moment, he will be [regretting his decision to join Manchester United],” Johnson said.

“Manchester United are a very big football club, but you don’t join them with the expectation that you’re going to be part of a team that’s 10th in the Premier League.

“You only want to go there to challenge for major honours, and I know that Chelsea aren’t in a better position at this very moment, but you don’t move to Old Trafford in the expectation that you’re going to struggle.”

Johnson concluded that there may be some regrets right now in Mount’s mind over the move to Old Trafford.

“I don’t know why he decided to leave Chelsea, but I’m sure he’s questioning his decision at this very moment,” he concluded.

Mount will surely come good at Man Utd

Handed the iconic No 7 at United last worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, United supporters will have high expectations over Mount, with many still believing he will come good.

Signed for his work-rate – deemed perfect for Ten Hag’s system – as well as his eye for goal, Mount will surely have expected a faster start at his new club. Having scored 33 times in 195 appearances for Chelsea, he’s certainly a player who can have an impact in the attacking third.

Surely, though, his form will come good under Ten Hag, who not only needs to get a tune from his team but also from individuals too with Mount far from United’s worst performer in their disastrous start so far.

The club return to action after the international break with what must surely be deemed a must-win encounter at basement boys Sheffield United on Saturday 21 October.

